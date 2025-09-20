Veteran Tribal Leader And Former Odisha MLA George Tirkey Passes Away At 67

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaVeteran Tribal Leader And Former Odisha MLA George Tirkey Passes Away At 67

George Tirkey, veteran tribal leader and four-time Odisha MLA, died at 67 in Bhubaneswar. Known for championing tribal rights, his passing marks a major loss to Odisha’s political landscape.

By : ANI | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 05:22 PM (IST)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 20 (ANI): Tribal leader and former Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey passed away at the age of 67 at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Tirkey has been unwell for the last three months.

Tirkey was elected MLA in 1995, 2000, 2009 and 2014. His son Rohit Joseph Tirkey has been elected to the Odisha legislative Assembly in the 2024 general election as a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate.

Odisha Chief Minister paid his last respects and offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of the late George Tirkey in the Assembly premises. In a post on X, he said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior leader and former Biramitrapur legislator George Tirkey. I convey my condolences to the grieving family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the peaceful departed soul. Om Shanti."

George Tirkey was a stalwart champion for tribal rights in Odisha, India, renowned for his tireless efforts to protect tribal land and lead movements against displacement caused by mining and industrial projects, especially in Sundargarh district. His dedication earned him a distinctive place in Odisha's political landscape.

He fiercely fought to safeguard tribal communities' rights to their ancestral lands. Tirkey led protests against displacement triggered by industrial and mining activities. A four-time MLA, he represented Sundargarh and worked with parties like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Samata Kranti Dal.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and former CM Naveen Patnaik praised Tirkey's commitment to marginalised sections, calling him a "popular leader and grassroots politician". His passing is seen as a significant loss to Odisha's tribal politics.

In a post on X, Patnaik said, " I am deeply saddened to about the demise of senior politician and former MLA of Sundargarh Biramitrapur, George Tirkey. His lifelong contribution to public service is unparalleled. His work for the welfare of the people will always be remembered. I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul and express my condolences to the bereaved family members." 

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
BJD Naveen Patnaik Tribal Rights Mohan Majhi Odisha Politics George Tirkey Odisha Leader Former MLA Birmitrapur Sundargarh Tribal Leader Death
