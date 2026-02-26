Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Suicide Attacker Tried To Kill Veena George’: CPM Leader MV Jayarajan Claims Murder Bid During KSU Protest

‘Suicide Attacker Tried To Kill Veena George’: CPM Leader MV Jayarajan Claims Murder Bid During KSU Protest

CPI(M) leader MV Jayarajan accused KSU activists of a "suicide attack" attempt on Kerala Health Minister Veena George during a protest, alleging physical assault and a prior symbolic death threat.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 26 (PTI) CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan on Thursday claimed that a “suicide attacker” had attempted to murder Health Minister Veena George, who allegedly suffered injuries during a KSU protest at the Kannur railway station.

Jayarajan showed reporters a video on his mobile phone in support of his claim.

He also alleged that a wreath had earlier been placed at the minister’s official residence in Thiruvananthapuram to symbolise that she was “dead”.

Jayarajan said the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, and the Congress had stated they did not approve of placing a wreath.

“If action had been taken against these criminals, the murder attempt against the minister would not have happened now. The Leader of Opposition is justifying the act by claiming that KSU activists did not come within range of the minister. However, the visuals I have show a black cloth near the right side of the minister’s neck,” he said.

He further claimed that the visuals revealed that one of the alleged “suicide attackers”, wearing a white shirt, had reached close to the minister.

Jayarajan alleged that the minister was physically assaulted.

“It was by one person in the criminal group. As they were removed from the place, they could not kill the minister. The attack took place with the motive to kill her,” he said.

He termed the attack by KSU activists as "highly condemnable".

“We are not against protests conducted in a democratic manner. We were beaten up by the police when we participated in protest marches holding black flags, but no minister was attacked,” he added.

KSU activists carried out a protest against George over recent incidents of alleged medical negligence at government hospitals across Kerala at the Kannur railway station on Wednesday.

After the incident, George complained of neck pain and was shifted to the hospital.

Police arrested five KSU activists, the student wing of the Congress, following the incident.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged that corporate companies are now taking over private hospitals in Kerala.

He claimed that a major lobby in the state was attempting to defame government hospitals, which, according to him, are gaining international attention due to significant developments in the health sector.

He further alleged that those who had placed a wreath at George’s residence were also involved in the attack on her at the railway station.

“It was a purposeful attempt to attack her. When the truth has come out, UDF leaders are trying to save themselves by spreading lies,” Govindan said.

He also alleged that the rally being led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan across the state was a platform to “narrate lies”.

He said the CPI(M) was not opposed to protests.

“But till now in the history of the state, no woman minister has been manhandled and an attempt to murder made,” he said.

Asked about the alleged police failure, he said it was a planned attempt and that whenever such incidents occur, the police cannot be blamed.

The Congress and the UDF have denied any attack on the minister. PTI TBA TBA ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

ALERT: Jaipur Clashes Leave Youths Injured in Sword and Stick Attack, Suspects Arrested

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Kannur railway station?

Health Minister Veena George was allegedly attacked during a KSU protest. She complained of neck pain and was shifted to the hospital after the incident.

What is the CPI(M) leader's claim about the incident?

CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan claimed a

Who was protesting, and why?

KSU activists, the student wing of the Congress, protested against Health Minister Veena George over alleged medical negligence in government hospitals.

Have there been any other alleged incidents related to the minister?

CPI(M) leaders alleged a wreath was placed at the minister's official residence to symbolize her

Published at : 26 Feb 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Suicide Attacker Tried To Kill Veena George’: CPM Leader MV Jayarajan Claims Murder Bid During KSU Protest
‘Suicide Attacker Tried To Kill Veena George’: CPM Leader MV Jayarajan Claims Murder Bid During KSU Protest
India
'Can't Let Off With Just Apology': SC Wraps NCERT Over ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Chapter
'Can't Let Off With Just Apology': SC Wraps NCERT Over ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Chapter
India
Weight-Loss Drugs Like Ozempic May Get 50% Cheaper From March
Weight-Loss Drugs Like Ozempic May Get 50% Cheaper From March
India
DNPA Conclave 2026: Government Stresses Accountability As Media Debates Role In Digital Era
DNPA Conclave 2026: Government Stresses Accountability As Media Debates Role In Digital Era
Advertisement

Videos

ALERT: Jaipur Clashes Leave Youths Injured in Sword and Stick Attack, Suspects Arrested
EXCLUSIVE: SC Flags NCERT Over Judicial Chapter, “Apology Alone Not Enough”
Breaking News: Industrialist Anil Ambani Faces ED Questioning in Multi-Crore Financial Scam
Breaking News: Himachal vs Delhi Police: High-Voltage Standoff Over AI Summit Arrests
Breaking News: Rohit Pawar Leads Protest at Baramati Police Station Over Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget