Satheesan Warns CPI(M) Over Mamkootathil Controversy: ‘Don’t Play Too Much’

HomeNewsIndiaSatheesan Warns CPI(M) Over Mamkootathil Controversy: ‘Don’t Play Too Much’

Kerala's opposition leader VD Satheesan warned CPI(M) of "shocking" revelations amidst criticism over a suspended Congress MLA accused of misconduct.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Kozhikode(Kerala), Aug 26 (PTI) Facing flak from rival parties, including the ruling CPI(M), over the controversy surrounding Congress' suspended Palakkad MLA, its senior leader V D Satheesan warned the Left party against "playing too much" as it would soon face "shocking" revelations itself.

Satheesan also told the Kerala BJP unit, which held a protest march to his official residence with a bull, that it would need that animal soon to organise an agitation against its state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

While addressing reporters here, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly pointed a finger and said that his gesture should not be taken as a threat.

"All I have to say to them is do not play too much on this issue. You are in for a shock. You can take it as a threat also if you want. Kerala will be shocked. It will happen soon," Satheesan asserted.

He further said the issue concerning Mamkootathil was a "closed subject" since Congress, as a responsible party, has taken a decision that upholds the self-respect of women.

Satheesan said the party's decision has made a mark in the political history of Kerala as no one else has taken such a stand.

He said that the ruling LDF, which is calling for Mamkootathil's resignation as legislator, was forgetting the fact that one of its MLAs was a rape accused.

He also said that a Left minister was accused of making sexually slanderous remarks against a woman.

Satheesan also claimed that the Left was highlighting the accusations against Mamkootathil to prevent discussions on hawala-related corruption allegations against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan's son and some senior party leaders.

Mamkootathil was suspended from the primary membership of the party on Monday.

He had recently quit as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour and subsequent protests by BJP and DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M). The leader was facing an internal party inquiry as well.

Subsequently, several women and a transgender person accused him of similar charges. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Kerala Rahul Mamkootathil
