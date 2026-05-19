From Campus Strategist To Kerala CM: Friends Recall VD Satheesan’s Early Political Flair

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom College friend recalls Satheesan's early strategic political move.

Satheesan showed leadership, balanced studies with campus politics.

Family and college staff proud of alumnus's achievement.

Friends remember Satheesan's high values and extensive reading.

Kochi, May 19 (PTI) As Kerala's new Chief Minister V D Satheesan settles into office, one of his closest friends from college days remembers a lighter moment that, he says, revealed Satheesan's political instincts long before he entered mainstream politics.

Ranjith Thampy, Satheesan's friend for the past 43 years from Sacred Heart College, Thevara here, recalled an incident from a college union election in the early days of student politics. Satheesan, a prolific debater and orator, was a leader of the KSU, the student wing of the Congress in Kerala.

Speaking from his home here, Thampy said the KSU camp was worried about facing an SFI chairman candidate who was hugely popular on campus because of his singing talent.

It was Satheesan's idea to make the KSU chairman candidate a temporary singer to counter his popular rival in the college election.

"We then sat here in my car porch with our KSU chairman candidate, trying to train him to sing the Malayalam song 'Nee Madhu Pakaru'," Thampy recalled with a laugh. According to him, Satheesan, then carefully turned the situation into a campaign strategy.

"When the candidate went around classrooms for campaigning, Satheesan had already asked some KSU supporters to sit among the students and casually ask whether our candidate could sing like the rival candidate, who was already famous as a singer," Thampy told PTI videos.

That question became the opening the KSU team needed.

"Our candidate would then sing that one song in every classroom. It connected with the students instantly, and eventually he won the election," he said.

Looking back, Thampy believes the episode reflected Satheesan's sharp political mind even as a student leader. "Even at that young age, Satheesan was a strategist," he added.

Everyone who either grew up with him or was part of his political journey vouches for one thing -- that he is genuine, caring and true to himself.

"I knew he had a bright political future because of the leadership qualities he showed and his ability to maintain decent behaviour even at a time when the campus had a very volatile political atmosphere," said Fr Austin Mulavarikkal, former vice-principal of Sacred Heart College, Thevara.

The priest, who was a mentor to Satheesan at college, said he was equally good at his studies, read voraciously, and scored good marks despite being deeply involved in campus politics.

"I never had an occasion to scold him, even though we were forced to take disciplinary action against many students because of the political turmoil on campus," Fr Austin said.

The family, too, never had an issue with Satheesan balancing politics and academics.

"He first studied at SV UP School in Nettoor and later at Sri Govinda Menon Higher Secondary School in Panangad. He then joined Sacred Heart College. He was the class leader from his UP school days and continued in that role during high school. He became very active in politics during his college days," his eldest brother told PTI.

Satheesan has two elder brothers, two younger brothers and a younger sister.

His elder brother said he was always both a good student and a good politician. "Usually, parents worry when their children enter politics. But our mother was politically aware, so we never had a problem with him becoming active in politics," he said.

Satheesan's siblings prefer to stay away from the limelight and continue to lead simple lives in Nettoor, the village they remain deeply attached to.

One of his brothers, speaking off camera, said the biggest influence on Satheesan was their mother. He recalled her once telling her sons that after hearing Mahatma Gandhi speak about the absurdity of the caste system, she too began thinking differently about it.

The staff and management of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, are ecstatic about their alumnus becoming a CM.

"We have had great politicians like former finance ministers K M Mani and Thomas Isaac, and many others who studied here. But V D Satheesan is the first among them to become the Chief Minister of the state," said Franklin John, the principal-in-charge of the college.

Jayan, a close friend of Satheesan's younger brother Ajayakumar and a neighbour of the family's traditional house, Vadassery, also spoke highly of him.

"I am a friend of his younger brother, but we are almost like family to Satheesan. Even then, we always regarded him as a man of higher values and gave him that respect from a young age. He used to read a lot," said Jayan, who now runs a provision store close to Satheesan's ancestral home.

The family's traditional house has since been demolished, and the brothers and sister have built separate houses on the property. Satheesan's younger brother Ajayakumar, who is unmarried, continues to live there. Satheesan also owns a share of the land.

"I believe Satheesan will build a house here on his land after he retires," his elder brother said.

When told that there is no real retirement from politics, his brother replied that Satheesan may not remain in politics for very long. "I do not think he has long-term plans in politics," he said. PTI KPK TGB TGB ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)