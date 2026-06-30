Tamil Nadu's Kingmaker VCK Poised To Exit DMK Alliance, Eyeing Vijay-Led Front

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VCK likely to leave opposition, join Chief Minister Vijay's TVK.

Six AIADMK MLAs, including ministers, defected to TVK.

Congress, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MDMK shifted alliances or support.

These shifts consolidate CM Vijay's position and weaken opposition.

Tamil Nadu's political landscape appears to be undergoing another major realignment, with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) emerging as the latest party expected to distance itself from the opposition bloc and move closer to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Speculation over the VCK's next political move gained momentum on Tuesday after party president Thol Thirumavalavan reaffirmed his support for the Vijay government. He asserted that the parties backing the administration remained committed to ensuring its stability and were unlikely to reverse their position.

His remarks have fuelled expectations that the VCK could soon formally sever its association with the opposition alliance and strengthen the TVK-led front.

TVK Continues To Gain As AIADMK Suffers More Defections

The latest political developments come shortly after another setback for the AIADMK. Former minister and Karur MLA M.R. Vijayabhaskar resigned from the Tamil Nadu Assembly before joining the TVK, becoming the sixth AIADMK legislator to switch sides, as per reports. The growing list of defections has further weakened the principal opposition party, with several senior leaders and legislators choosing to align themselves with the ruling dispensation.

According to Thirumavalavan, the Congress has already gone a step further by formally joining the ruling alliance, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) continue to support the government from outside and have repeatedly expressed their desire for the administration to complete its full five-year term.

Following the VCK's public endorsement of the government, the party is expected to attend a meeting convened by the TVK to strengthen coordination among its allies and supporting parties.

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MDMK Exit Adds Pressure On DMK

The anticipated gathering is also expected to include the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), whose recent departure from the DMK-led alliance marked one of the biggest political developments in the state.

The split attracted attention because of the long-standing relationship between MDMK chief Vaiko and the Stalin family, which leads the DMK. Last week, Vaiko announced the end of his party's nine-year alliance with the DMK, accusing the party of attempting to weaken the MDMK and alleging the existence of a "secret plan" that could pave the way for the AIADMK to form a government.

His comments were linked to political speculation that the DMK might indirectly support the AIADMK and its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to prevent the TVK from forming the government after emerging as the single largest party without a clear majority.

However, the MDMK's move has not translated into additional legislative numbers for the TVK-led camp. The party's two MLAs, who entered the Assembly with DMK support, have announced that they will continue to remain with the DMK despite their party's decision.

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Opposition Bloc Shrinks As Allies Shift

The opposition alliance has witnessed a series of departures in recent months. The Congress exited the DMK-led front in May before formally joining the ruling alliance. The CPI and CPI(M) later distanced themselves from the opposition while continuing to extend outside support to the government.

The IUML also walked out of the DMK-led alliance on June 20, followed by the MDMK last week. If the VCK formally joins the TVK-led coalition, it would mark another significant setback for the opposition camp while further consolidating Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's political position in the state.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK continues to grapple with a steady stream of resignations. Six of its MLAs, including former ministers Dr. C. Vijayabaskar and M.R. Vijayabhaskar, have resigned from the party and joined the TVK, further reducing the opposition's strength in the Assembly.