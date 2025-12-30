Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Varanasi Braces For New Year Eve Rush: Traffic Curbs Till Jan 5, Alternate Routes & Weather Update

Varanasi Braces For New Year Eve Rush: Traffic Curbs Till Jan 5, Alternate Routes & Weather Update

Varanasi Police announce traffic diversions till January 5 as New Year crowds swell at Ganga Ghats; outside vehicles to be parked at designated zones.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 11:16 AM (IST)

With New Year celebrations around the corner, the Varanasi Commissionerate Police has rolled out an extensive traffic management plan to cope with the expected surge of visitors. Traffic diversions and restrictions will be in force from Monday through January 5, 2026, as authorities prepare for heavy footfall at the city’s iconic Ganga Ghats and surrounding areas.

Temple Towns Witness Unprecedented Devotee Influx

The traffic curbs come amid an extraordinary surge of devotees across Uttar Pradesh’s major temple towns—Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura—ahead of the New Year. Ayodhya has seen the highest influx, with more than 2.5 lakh devotees visiting on December 24 and 25, followed by another one lakh on December 26. Authorities expect the rush to continue until January 1.

Adding to the crowd movement, the second anniversary celebrations of the consecration of Ram Lalla began on December 27. Additional events are scheduled from Monday, with the main Pratishtha Dwadashi ceremony set for December 31, to be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Traffic Diversions and Parking Strategy

According to police officials, vehicles entering Varanasi from outside districts may not be allowed to proceed towards the riverfront if congestion intensifies. Instead, such vehicles will be halted at designated parking zones on the outskirts of the city.

On December 31, in particular, authorities have identified multiple locations where incoming vehicles could be diverted. These include parking areas near Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Padmashree Chauraha in Ravindrapuri, Chaukaghat, and Lahartara. These steps are intended to reduce pressure on the city core, especially near the ghats.

Routes leading to Godowlia, a key commercial and religious hub, have been declared no-vehicle zones. Stretches such as Maidagin–Godowlia–Jangambadi will remain closed to traffic, as per regional reports. Additional parking facilities have been arranged at Townhall in Beniya and Maidagin. If crowd density rises further, movement along the Gurubag–Laksa route will also be restricted.

Enforcement and On-Ground Monitoring

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Somveer Singh conducted an inspection of traffic arrangements on Sunday evening across several sensitive locations, including Maidagin, Visheshwarganj, Kajjakapura, and Namo Ghat. During the inspection, instructions were issued to auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers to ensure they do not block roads while picking up or dropping passengers.

Restrictions on four-wheelers will apply across multiple entry points such as Lahurabir, Maidagin, Visheshwarganj, Golgadda, Broadway Tiraha, Aggarwal Tiraha, Sonarpura, and Godowlia. Police have prepared alternative routes to divert traffic and ease congestion, while urging residents and visitors to strictly follow traffic advisories and use only authorised parking spaces.

For public assistance, the traffic control room can be contacted at +91 7839856994, while the helpline number +91 7317202020 will remain operational throughout the period, as per Money Control.

Weather Outlook for the Festive Period

Weather conditions in Varanasi are expected to remain cool and largely clear during the celebrations. On December 31, the city is likely to experience hazy sunshine with very unhealthy air quality, with temperatures ranging between 7°C and 21°C. New Year’s Day is forecast to be sunny, with temperatures expected to rise slightly, ranging from 10°C to 23°C.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
VARANASI New Year 2026
