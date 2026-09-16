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English NewsNewsIndiaPriyank Kharge Throws Down Challenge To BJP Over Vande Mataram Stanzas: ‘I’ll Resign If...’

Priyank Kharge Throws Down Challenge To BJP Over Vande Mataram Stanzas: ‘I’ll Resign If...’

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge challenges BJP leaders over Vande Mataram as a PIL contests the state's two-stanza policy in High Court.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karnataka minister challenged BJP leaders to recite full Vande Mataram.
  • Centre directed six-stanza Vande Mataram for 150th-anniversary events.
  • State's two-stanza limit challenged in Karnataka High Court.
  • Government defends two-stanza practice, citing historical figures' decisions.

The political dispute over the rendition of Vande Mataram in Karnataka escalated on Tuesday, with State Home Minister Priyank Kharge challenging BJP leaders to recite the national song in full without referring to written material. Kharge directed the challenge at Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra and senior BJP leader R Ashoka while defending the Congress government's position on limiting official renditions of the song. The controversy has now moved beyond political exchanges, with a Public Interest Litigation filed before the Karnataka High Court challenging the state's decision to restrict the song to its first two stanzas at government functions.

Kharge Issues Challenge

Addressing a gathering, Kharge questioned whether Vijayendra and Ashoka could recite the entire song without assistance. He challenged the BJP leaders to do so "without using a teleprompter or looking into a piece of paper."

Kharge then attached a personal consequence to his challenge, saying, "...If they do, I will resign."

The Congress leader also questioned the BJP's position on restoring the complete six-stanza rendition and invoked several prominent figures from India's history while defending the practice of singing only two stanzas at official events.

"Our forefathers decided that only two stanzas of Vande Mataram will be sung. Now BJP and PM Modi want to sing all stanzas. Are they greater than Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, and even the Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore?," he said.

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Centre Pushes Full Version

The dispute gained momentum after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines in January 2026 prescribing the six-stanza version of Vande Mataram for specified official occasions. The directive was issued as the Centre marked the 150th anniversary of the national song.

The January 28 guidelines said the complete version, lasting around three minutes and 10 seconds, should be used when the National Song and National Anthem are performed together, with Vande Mataram preceding Jana Gana Mana.

The Centre has subsequently continued its 150th anniversary commemorations, including introducing the six-stanza version for Akashvani broadcasts from March 2026.

Karnataka's Congress government, however, has maintained its position on the first two stanzas for state government functions, with an exception for programmes attended by the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister or Governor, according to reports on the state order.

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PIL Reaches High Court

The disagreement entered the legal arena on Tuesday after advocate Girish Bharadwaj filed a PIL in the Karnataka High Court challenging the state's decision.

The petition contests the restriction to two stanzas and argues that Karnataka's order conflicts with directions issued by the Union government. It refers to a July 9, 2026 communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs directing states to ensure that the official version is used during mass singing.

The petitioner has also questioned whether the state government has the authority to prescribe its own version of the National Song, arguing that the subject does not fall under the State or Concurrent Lists of the Constitution.

The PIL seeks intervention from the High Court over the alleged conflict between the Karnataka government's order and the Centre's directions.

Political Row Widens

The Karnataka BJP has criticised the Congress government's decision, while Congress leaders have defended the two-stanza practice by pointing to its historical and political context.

The dispute therefore involves two separate questions: the Centre's current protocol prescribing the complete six-stanza official version for specified occasions, and Karnataka's decision to follow a two-stanza rendition at its government functions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the core dispute regarding Vande Mataram in Karnataka?

The dispute centers on the length of Vande Mataram renditions; Karnataka's government uses two stanzas, while the Centre advocates for the full six stanzas on official occasions.

Who challenged BJP leaders concerning Vande Mataram?

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge challenged BJP leaders BY Vijayendra and R Ashoka to recite the entire song without written help, defending the state's two-stanza practice.

Has the Vande Mataram rendition controversy been challenged legally?

Yes, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Karnataka High Court. It challenges the state's decision to limit the song to its first two stanzas at government functions.

What is the Union government's stance on Vande Mataram's length?

The Union Home Ministry issued guidelines in January 2026, prescribing the complete six-stanza version for specified official occasions, especially when performed with the National Anthem.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vande Mataram Karnataka Priyank Kharge Vande Mataram Controversy
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