HomeNewsIndiaVande Bharat Sleeper Train Fares Announced: No RAC Or Waiting List, 1AC–3AC Prices Finalised – Details

Indian Railways unveils fares for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express ahead of its January 17 debut, promising faster journeys and premium overnight travel.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 10:54 AM (IST)

Indian Railways has officially announced the fare structure for the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, which is set to roll out its first sleeper service on January 17. The new train marks a major expansion of the premium Vande Bharat brand into overnight travel, combining speed, comfort, and modern amenities on one of eastern India’s key long-distance routes.

Officials confirmed that the full journey between Howrah and Guwahati’s Kamakhya station, spanning about 958 km, will cost ₹2,299 in the Third AC (3AC) category. Passengers opting for Second AC (2AC) will pay ₹2,970, while First AC (1AC) tickets are priced at ₹3,640. All fares will attract an additional 5% GST.

Detailed Fare Structure Across Key Routes

The Railways has also released fares for shorter segments along the route, making the service accessible for passengers travelling within West Bengal and Assam. For the Howrah–New Jalpaiguri stretch, the 3AC fare is ₹1,334, with 2AC tickets priced at ₹1,724 and 1AC at ₹2,113. On the Howrah–Malda Town sector, fares are set at ₹960 (3AC), ₹1,240 (2AC), and ₹1,520 (1AC).

For passengers travelling between Assam and North Bengal, the Kamakhya–Malda Town segment will cost ₹1,522 in 3AC, ₹1,965 in 2AC, and ₹2,409 in 1AC. Meanwhile, the Kamakhya–New Jalpaiguri fares have been fixed at ₹962, ₹1,243, and ₹1,524 for 3AC, 2AC, and 1AC respectively.

Confirmed Tickets Only, No Waitlist Option

A notable feature of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is its booking policy. According to a Railway Board circular, the train will issue only confirmed tickets. There will be no RAC or waitlisted tickets, and all berths will be open for booking from the very first day of the advance reservation period. Standard reservation quotas for women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and duty pass holders will apply, while no other special quotas have been introduced.

Faster, Premium Alternative To Existing Trains

Currently, the highest fares on the Howrah–Guwahati corridor are charged by the Saraighat Express, where tickets cost ₹1,410 in 3AC, ₹1,985 in 2AC, and ₹3,320 in 1AC. While the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is priced higher in some categories, it is expected to cut travel time by nearly three hours compared to existing services.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that all trials, testing, and certification for the sleeper variant are complete. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express on the Guwahati–Howrah route later this month.

The train will halt at 10 stations across West Bengal and Assam, covering major districts including Howrah, Malda, Jalpaiguri, and Kamrup Metropolitan, ushering in a new era of faster overnight rail travel in the region.

Published at : 13 Jan 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
