Vande Bharat Among 12 Trains Facing Route Changes From Tomorrow; Full List Here

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NER announced temporary changes for 12 train services.

Trains face diversions, short-origination, and rescheduling July 2-3.

Changes facilitate infrastructure upgrades; passengers must check schedules.

The North Eastern Railway (NER) has announced temporary changes to the operation of 12 train services on July 2 and 3 due to non-interlocking work being carried out as part of the Bettiah–Majhauliya track-doubling project in Bihar. The operational changes include diversions, short-originations and rescheduling of several trains. Railway officials said the measures are necessary to facilitate infrastructure upgrades under the Samastipur Division of East Central Railway and will help improve capacity and operational efficiency on the route once the project is completed.

NER Announces Operational Changes For Track-Doubling Work

According to Sumit Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Railway, the temporary changes have been introduced because of non-interlocking work between Bettiah and Majhauliya stations.

Passengers travelling on affected routes have been advised to verify their train's latest schedule and route before commencing their journey to avoid inconvenience.

Train To Originate From Narkatiaganj: The 14009 Bapudham Motihari–Anand Vihar Terminal Express will be short-originated on July 2.

Instead of departing from Bapudham Motihari, the train will begin its journey from Narkatiaganj.

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Trains Diverted On July 2

The following trains will operate on diverted routes on July 2:

15052 Gorakhpur–Kolkata Express: Via Narkatiaganj–Sikta–Raxaul–Sitamarhi–Muzaffarpur.

15705 Katihar–Delhi Express: Via Muzaffarpur–Sitamarhi–Raxaul–Sikta–Narkatiaganj.

04623 Kolkata–Amritsar Special: Via Muzaffarpur–Hajipur–Chhapra–Gorakhpur.

15211 Darbhanga–Amritsar Express: Via Darbhanga–Sitamarhi–Raxaul–Narkatiaganj.

12558 Anand Vihar Terminal–Muzaffarpur Express: Via Narkatiaganj–Sikta–Raxaul–Sitamarhi–Muzaffarpur.

Trains Diverted and Rescheduled on July 3

Services To Be Diverted On July 3:

26502 Gorakhpur–Patliputra Vande Bharat Express: Via Narkatiaganj–Sikta–Raxaul–Sagauli.

15567 Bapudham Motihari–Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express: Via Sagauli–Raxaul–Sikta–Narkatiaganj.

15273 Raxaul–Anand Vihar Terminal Express: Via Raxaul–Sikta–Narkatiaganj.

19038 Barauni–Bandra Terminus Express: Via Muzaffarpur–Sitamarhi–Raxaul–Sikta–Narkatiaganj.

In addition, two trains will depart later than their scheduled timings on July 3:

12211 Muzaffarpur–Anand Vihar Terminal Express: Rescheduled by two hours.

12557 Muzaffarpur–Anand Vihar Terminal Express: Rescheduled by three hours.

Passengers Advised to Check Updated Schedule

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North Eastern Railway has appealed to passengers travelling on the affected routes to check the revised timings and diversion details before leaving for the station.

Officials said the changes are temporary and are part of the ongoing track-doubling project, which is expected to improve connectivity, increase line capacity and reduce congestion on one of the region's busy railway corridors.