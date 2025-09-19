Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Minister V Sivankutty Rushed To Hospital After Falling Ill During Assembly Proceedings

Kerala Minister V Sivankutty Rushed To Hospital After Falling Ill During Assembly Proceedings

Kerala Minister V Sivankutty was hospitalised after experiencing health issues during a state assembly session.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 11:28 AM (IST)

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI) Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty was rushed to a hospital after he suffered some health related problems while responding to questions during the Zero Hour in the state assembly on Friday.

Around 10 minutes after the House proceedings commenced at 9 am, Sivankutty suddenly suffered some health issues, prompting many members of the ruling front to rush to his aid.

Subsequently, he was rushed to the hospital from the House, an assembly official said, adding that it is not yet known what actually happened to the minister.

"It does not appear to be serious, but we cannot know for sure till he is examined at the hospital," the official said.

The remaining questions that Sivankutty was supposed to answer were then taken up by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 
Published at : 19 Sep 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Thiruvananthapuram Kerala
