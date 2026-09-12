India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaUttarakhand to organise month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from Sep 17

Uttarakhand to organise month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from Sep 17

Dehradun, Sep 11 (PTI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will be organised in the state from the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, marking the completion of Modi's 25 years in public servic.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 12:39 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Sep 11 (PTI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will be organised in the state from the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, marking the completion of Modi's 25 years in public service.

Speaking at a press conference here, Dhami said that the campaign aims to connect the people of the state with the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' (Developed India 2047) through service, public participation, dialogue, and innovation.

He said that 11 major programs would be organised under the campaign, ensuring the participation of students, parents, youth, women, public representatives, social organisations, and ordinary citizens.

The chief minister said that during the campaign, the transformations brought about in people's lives by central and state government schemes, as well as the success stories of beneficiaries, would be highlighted.

He stated that under the 'Aashirwad ka Diya' program, lamp-lighting events would be held at various locations, including government scheme centres, ration shops, gas distribution centres, religious sites, and the banks of the Ganga.

Dhami informed that, in addition to these, programs such as 'Mere Sapno ka Bharat – Chitra Seva', 'Namo Seva – Anakahi Kahaniyan', 'Seva: Mera Yogdan', 'Seva Setu', and 'Seva First Innovation Challenge' would also be conducted.

He said that the campaign would be organised on a large scale in every district, with ministers-in-charge also participating.

The chief minister noted that the prime minister has described the third decade of the 21st century as the 'Decade of Uttarakhand,' and every citizen plays a crucial role in realising the resolve of a developed India. PTI DPT APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Sep 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 12 September 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MP govt to run month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ marking PM Modi's 25 years of service
MP govt to run month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ marking PM Modi's 25 years of service
India
Magistrate cannot take cognisance twice in same case: Allahabad HC
Magistrate cannot take cognisance twice in same case: Allahabad HC
India
Gujarat, UP, MP, Mizoram achieve 100-pc coverage as India crosses 80L HPV vaccinations
Gujarat, UP, MP, Mizoram achieve 100-pc coverage as India crosses 80L HPV vaccinations
India
Xi Jinping Returns To India After 7 Years For BRICS Summit, Bilateral Meet With PM Modi
Xi Jinping Returns To India After 7 Years For BRICS Summit, Bilateral Meet With PM Modi
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: 19-Year-Old Mumbra Woman on ATS Radar Over Passport Row
US vs BRICS: Washington Watches as the Bloc Pushes Back Against Dollar Dominance
BIG BREAKING: Iran’s Pezeshkian Leaves for Delhi, Modi Meet at 6:15 PM
BIG BREAKING: 19-Year-Old Mumbra Woman on ATS Radar Over Second Passport
BIG BREAKING: Modi’s Three Mega Bilateral Meetings Set at BRICS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget