Uttarakhand to organise month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from Sep 17

Dehradun, Sep 11 (PTI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will be organised in the state from the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, marking the completion of Modi's 25 years in public service.

Speaking at a press conference here, Dhami said that the campaign aims to connect the people of the state with the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' (Developed India 2047) through service, public participation, dialogue, and innovation.

He said that 11 major programs would be organised under the campaign, ensuring the participation of students, parents, youth, women, public representatives, social organisations, and ordinary citizens.

The chief minister said that during the campaign, the transformations brought about in people's lives by central and state government schemes, as well as the success stories of beneficiaries, would be highlighted.

He stated that under the 'Aashirwad ka Diya' program, lamp-lighting events would be held at various locations, including government scheme centres, ration shops, gas distribution centres, religious sites, and the banks of the Ganga.

Dhami informed that, in addition to these, programs such as 'Mere Sapno ka Bharat – Chitra Seva', 'Namo Seva – Anakahi Kahaniyan', 'Seva: Mera Yogdan', 'Seva Setu', and 'Seva First Innovation Challenge' would also be conducted.

He said that the campaign would be organised on a large scale in every district, with ministers-in-charge also participating.

The chief minister noted that the prime minister has described the third decade of the 21st century as the 'Decade of Uttarakhand,' and every citizen plays a crucial role in realising the resolve of a developed India. PTI DPT APL

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