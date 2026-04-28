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HomeNewsIndiaUttarakhand Police HQ seeks report after senior cop found at bar after closing hours

Uttarakhand Police HQ seeks report after senior cop found at bar after closing hours

Dehradun, Apr 28 (PTI): The Uttarakhand Police headquarters on Monday directed the Garhwal IG and Dehradun SSP to submit a detailed report within 24 hours regarding allegations that a local bar remained open late at night in the presence of a senior police officer, officials said on Monda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 12:48 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Apr 28 (PTI): The Uttarakhand Police headquarters on Monday directed the Garhwal IG and Dehradun SSP to submit a detailed report within 24 hours regarding allegations that a local bar remained open late at night in the presence of a senior police officer, officials said on Monday.

The state police took serious note of media reports claiming that the 'Romeo Lane' bar in the Rajpur area operated past its deadline.

The reports alleged the presence of a high-ranking officer prevented the bar's closure.

ADGP (Law and Order) V Murugesan instructed Garhwal IG Rajiv Swarup and Dehradun SSP Pramendra Singh Dobhal to clarify the situation. The officers have been told to submit a comprehensive report to the headquarters by tomorrow.

The action comes after a video posted by CPI-ML state secretary Indresh Maikhuri on social media alleging that the bar remained open till 12.30 am on Saturday due to the presence of an IG-rank officer.

Maikhuri further claimed the officer intimidated a police team that arrived to shut down the establishment. The team reportedly could not enforce the closure following the officer's intervention.

Dehradun police have enforced a strict 11 pm deadline for all nightclubs and bars since March 30.

A decision in this regard was taken after the death of a 74-year-old retired Brigadier Joshi during a shooting incident linked to another late-night establishment. The shooting occurred on the morning of March 30 after a dispute between staff and patrons at the 'Gen Z' nightclub. The club had stayed open beyond permissible hours on the night of March 29. PTI DPT AKY HIG

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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