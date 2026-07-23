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English NewsNewsIndiaUttarakhand: Juna Akhara confers 'Mahamandaleshwar' title on Udita Tyagi

Uttarakhand: Juna Akhara confers 'Mahamandaleshwar' title on Udita Tyagi

Haridwar, Jul 22 (PTI): The Panchdashnam Juna Akhara on Wednesday conferred the title of 'Mahamandaleshwar' on Dr Udita Tyagi, a disciple of Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Giri, at a ceremony held at Harihar Ashram in Kankhal her.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 12:29 AM (IST)

Haridwar, Jul 22 (PTI): The Panchdashnam Juna Akhara on Wednesday conferred the title of 'Mahamandaleshwar' on Dr Udita Tyagi, a disciple of Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Giri, at a ceremony held at Harihar Ashram in Kankhal here.

Following the investiture ceremony, she was given the monastic name 'Mahamandaleshwar Yati Maa Pratyangira Giri'.

Before embracing sanyas, Tyagi had won a beauty pageant and was associated with the BJP.

The ceremony was attended by several seers, including Juna Akhara's Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, Senior President Shrimahant Swami Prem Giri Maharaj and International General Secretary Shrimahant Swami Mahesh Puri Maharaj.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri conducted the rituals associated with Tyagi's initiation into asceticism in accordance with Vedic traditions before conferring on her the name 'Pratyangira Giri'. She was subsequently declared a Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara. Addressing the gathering, Swami Avdheshanand Giri said Yati Narsinghanand Giri was an integral part of the Juna Akhara and his work was dedicated to the protection of Sanatan Dharma.

He urged the newly appointed Mahamandaleshwar to work for the service and preservation of Sanatan Dharma while adhering to the ideals and principles of her guru.

Following the ceremony, Yati Maa Pratyangira Giri was also declared the Peethadheeshwar of Mahakali Peeth Hanumat Dham in Muradnagar.

Taking oath as Mahamandaleshwar, she said she would "dedicate her life to the service of Sanatan Dharma". PTI DPT ARB APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
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