Uttarakhand Hikes SAP For Early, Normal Sugarcane Varieties By Rs 30 For 2025-26 Season

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced a significant hike in the State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane, setting a new rate for the 2025-26 crushing season. Early maturing sugarcane varieties will now fetch Rs 405 per quintal, while normal varieties are priced at Rs 395 per quintal, marking an increase of Rs 30 per quintal over last year’s rates.

In the last 2024-25 crushing season, the government had fixed SAP at Rs 375 per quintal for early varieties and Rs 365 for the regular ones. This fresh upward adjustment highlights the state’s commitment to enhancing the economic welfare of its farming community.

How The New Sugarcane Price Was Determined

The CM said that the state government's goal is to boost the economic upliftment of farmers, which is why sugarcane prices have been raised substantially this year compared to the last season.

Dhami added that the price revision followed wide-ranging consultations involving cooperative, public and private sugar mills, the Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Department, farmer groups and other stakeholders.

He noted that the final decision was taken after reviewing the Centre’s fair and remunerative price (FRP), examining the rates in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, and considering the state’s own geographical and agricultural factors to arrive at a balanced outcome.

"This increased price announced for the 2025-26 crushing season will not only provide relief to sugarcane farmers but will also strengthen the state's agricultural economy and help promote sugarcane production," he stated.