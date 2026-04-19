Uttarakhand HC sends girl to shelter home, orders custody for male companion in protection plea

Nainital, Apr 18 (PTI): The Uttarakhand High Court on Saturday directed authorities to shift a girl to Nari Niketan in Haldwani, and ordered the custody of her male companion while hearing a protection plea filed by the couple.

Justice Rakesh Thapliyal passed the order after records confirmed the girl was born on October 2, 2008, making her a minor. The court noted the male petitioner was also below the legally marriageable age.

According to a police report placed before the court, the girl's father lodged a complaint at Rajpura City police station in Patiala. The complaint alleges kidnapping under relevant legal provisions against the male companion.

The girl currently studies in Class 10, according to the police. Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar of Mallital police station appeared in person following court summons to assist the proceedings.

The court directed the sub-inspector to immediately shift the girl to Nari Niketan, Haldwani.

The court permitted the girl's father to meet her upon his arrival from Punjab. After due verification, the girl may be handed over to her father, it added.

The court directed local police to coordinate with Punjab Police to facilitate the male petitioner's transfer into custody regarding the pending criminal case. PTI COR AKY AKY ARB ARB

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