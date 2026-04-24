Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaUttarakhand HC seeks report on death of student at private university in Bhimtal

Uttarakhand HC seeks report on death of student at private university in Bhimtal

Nainital, Apr 23 (PTI): The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit an investigation report regarding the death of an 18-year-old BCA student at Graphic Era Hill University in Bhimtal last yea.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 12:15 AM (IST)

Nainital, Apr 23 (PTI): The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit an investigation report regarding the death of an 18-year-old BCA student at Graphic Era Hill University in Bhimtal last year.

Justice Rakesh Thapliyal asked the state to explain why authorities failed to register a case based on the family's initial complaint, which forced them to file a Zero FIR in Lucknow.

The directions came during the hearing of a petition filed by the student's father who alleged that she had complained about facing ragging from seniors and was distressed by the incidents. The father, a Lucknow resident, claimed that CCTV footage showed that she had been molested.

The college authorities allegedly informed the family that the student died under suspicious circumstances after she was found unconscious in her room in the college hostel.

The father, in his petition, sought an impartial investigation into the death of his daughter, who was a second-year student residing in the college hostel.

According to the petitioner, college officials took her to a Community Health Centre (CHC) where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The petition alleged that Bhawali police refused to register a complaint under pressure from college authorities, prompting the family to approach the Lucknow Police.

The Lucknow Police subsequently registered a zero FIR and forwarded the matter to the Bhawali police station for further investigation.

The petitioner further claimed that Bhawali police are still not investigating the matter and claimed that CCTV footage from the college gate allegedly showing the student being molested.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on April 28. PTI COR AKY AKY SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1

Published at : 24 Apr 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 24 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Uttarakhand HC seeks report on death of student at private university in Bhimtal
Uttarakhand HC seeks report on death of student at private university in Bhimtal
India
Uttarakhand: FIRs against unidentified people for spreading 'misleading' videos on Kedarnath Yatra
Uttarakhand: FIRs against unidentified people for spreading 'misleading' videos on Kedarnath Yatra
India
We remain engaged on this development: MEA on reports Nepal may impose customs duty on goods
We remain engaged on this development: MEA on reports Nepal may impose customs duty on goods
India
India Advises 'To Not Travel' Iran, Says Indian Residents To Exit Via Land Borders
India Advises 'To Not Travel' Iran, Says Indian Residents To Exit Via Land Borders
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1
ELECTION UPDATE: Tension in Murshidabad eases, Kabir continues campaign amid heavy security
ELECTION UPDATE: PM campaign rally in Nadia focuses on security, CAA and political attack
ELECTION UPDATE: EC seeks report after Kumarganj attack on BJP candidate in Bengal polls
ELECTION UPDATE: BJP candidate alleges attack during booth visit in Kumarganj, tension rises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget