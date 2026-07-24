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English NewsNewsIndiaUttarakhand HC seeks Centre, state's reply on felling of 7,000 trees for road project

Uttarakhand HC seeks Centre, state's reply on felling of 7,000 trees for road project

Nainital, Jul 23 (PTI): The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Centre and the state government on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging a proposal to fell around 7,000 trees for a road project between Asharodi and Jhajhra in Dehradu.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 12:22 AM (IST)

Nainital, Jul 23 (PTI): The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Centre and the state government on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging a proposal to fell around 7,000 trees for a road project between Asharodi and Jhajhra in Dehradun.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Upadhyay directed the Centre and the Uttarakhand government to file their replies within three weeks.

The bench allowed the petitioner to file a rejoinder within two weeks thereafter and fixed the next hearing after five weeks.

The PIL was filed by Dehradun-based social activist Renu Paul, who has challenged the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) proposal to cut around 7,000 trees for a road project in the Yamuna Valley under the Gati Shakti Green Project.

The petition alleged that mandatory prior approvals relating to biodiversity, as required under environmental regulations, were not obtained before the project was initiated.

It contended that felling such a large number of trees would cause irreparable damage to the region's fragile ecosystem.

According to the plea, the forest area is home to more than 300 species of birds and serves as an important buffer zone for elephants.

It also said the Asan Barrage in the region is a major habitat for migratory birds, attracting thousands of them from different countries every year.

The petitioner further submitted that large-scale felling of trees for the highway project would adversely affect wildlife habitats, water sources and the ecological balance of the Doon Valley. PTI APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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