Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaUttarakhand HC rejects bail plea of mother accused of forcing minor daughter into sexual acts

Uttarakhand HC rejects bail plea of mother accused of forcing minor daughter into sexual acts

Nainital, May 7 (PTI): The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of a woman accused of forcing her 13-year-old daughter to establish physical relationships with a co-accuse.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 May 2026 12:29 AM (IST)

Nainital, May 7 (PTI): The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of a woman accused of forcing her 13-year-old daughter to establish physical relationships with a co-accused.

A single bench of Justice Alok Mehra refused to grant relief while citing the severity of the allegations and the potential impact on the child's well-being.

The victim's father had filed a complaint in the matter in Haridwar, alleging that the mother forced the minor to consume alcohol and made her travel to various cities for the offence.

The prosecution stated the minor was taken to Haridwar, Agra, Ghaziabad and Vrindavan, where the sexual exploitation continued.

The accused argued that the victim was enrolled in a residential school during the period and claimed a five-month delay in filing the FIR.

The defence contended that such inconsistencies cast doubt on the prosecution story.

The state government, however, opposed the application.

The court held that inconsistencies or delays in the case should only be adjudicated by the trial court rather than during bail proceedings.

Justice Mehra observed that while the mother has been in custody since June 2025, the duration of jail time cannot be a basis for bail in such serious cases.

The court rejected the plea noting the risk of the accused influencing witnesses if released. PTI COR AKY PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe

Published at : 08 May 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 08 May 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Uttarakhand HC rejects bail plea of mother accused of forcing minor daughter into sexual acts
Uttarakhand HC rejects bail plea of mother accused of forcing minor daughter into sexual acts
India
IIM Jammu launches industry-oriented 4-year eBBA program with ACOAS
IIM Jammu launches industry-oriented 4-year eBBA program with ACOAS
India
ED raids 'aide' of Punjab AAP functionary, others in land 'fraud' case
ED raids 'aide' of Punjab AAP functionary, others in land 'fraud' case
India
MP Sandeep Pathak moves HC seeking details of FIRs registered against him
MP Sandeep Pathak moves HC seeking details of FIRs registered against him
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe
Investigation: CCTV, Forensics and Ground Probe Intensified in High-Profile Bengal Killing
Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Case—Postmortem Nearly Complete at Barasat Medical College
Breaking: BJP Leader Shuvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Murdered in Bengal
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar Mark Major NDA Show of Strength in Patna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget