Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaUttarakhand HC grants bail to man accused of illegal possession of venomous snakes

Uttarakhand HC grants bail to man accused of illegal possession of venomous snakes

Nainital, Apr 24 (PTI): The Uttarakhand High Court granted bail to a man on Friday in a case involving the alleged illegal possession of venomous snakes and veno.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 12:41 AM (IST)

Nainital, Apr 24 (PTI): The Uttarakhand High Court granted bail to a man on Friday in a case involving the alleged illegal possession of venomous snakes and venom.

Justice Ashish Naithani passed the order after hearing arguments of the case in which Nitin Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was booked under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act for allegedly possessing 89 venomous snakes and collecting their venom. Kumar had been in judicial custody since October 2025.

Defence counsel argued that Kumar held a valid license to use snake venom for manufacturing life-saving medicines until December 31, 2023.

The accused had submitted an application for license renewal which remained pending at the time of his arrest.

The court heard that Kumar had also applied for permission to release the snakes, but officials took no decision on the request.

State counsel opposed the bail plea, stating the license had expired and several snakes had died in the accused's possession.

The government further alleged that Kumar engaged in the illegal trade of snake venom. The court observed that the case appeared to involve a delay and lapse in the license renewal process.

It noted that the quantity of snakes recovered does not establish illegal possession when a valid license previously existed.

The court stated that whether the activity constituted illegal trade remains a matter for the trial to determine. Kumar was ordered to be released on bail. PTI COR AKY AKY SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Political Row: From Anger to Mandate—Shah Confident as "Suppressed" Voters Finally Reach Booths

Published at : 25 Apr 2026 12:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 25 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Uttarakhand HC grants bail to man accused of illegal possession of venomous snakes
Uttarakhand HC grants bail to man accused of illegal possession of venomous snakes
India
Haryana IDFC First Bank fraud: Development and Panchayat Dept official dismissed from service
Haryana IDFC First Bank fraud: Development and Panchayat Dept official dismissed from service
India
Economist Ashok Lahiri, scientist Gobardhan Das from Bengal to join Niti Aayog as vice-chairman, member
Economist Ashok Lahiri, scientist Gobardhan Das from Bengal to join Niti Aayog as vice-chairman, member
India
Union education ministry official visits NIT-Kurukshetra amid concerns over student suicides
Union education ministry official visits NIT-Kurukshetra amid concerns over student suicides
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: From Anger to Mandate—Shah Confident as
Breaking News:
Politics: BJP Claims 110+ Seats in Phase 1, Shah Foresees Absolute Majority in Bengal
CRIME: Stolen Jewelry and ₹1 Lakh Recovered in IRS Daughter’s Murder Investigation
Political Row: Samrat Choudhary Arrives for Bihar Floor Test Amid Historic BJP Coronation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget