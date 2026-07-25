Uttarakhand HC directs submission of report on plastic pollution to chief secretary

Nainital, Jul 24 (PTI): The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the petitioner to submit a detailed representation to the state's chief secretary regarding the environmental damage caused by single-use plastic items used at various locations across the state.

A division bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit directed the chief secretary to consider the representation.

The bench issued these directions while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning environmental degradation caused by single-use plastic items used by pilgrims, trekkers, and mountaineers visiting the state's religious sites, alpine meadows and glaciers.

The petition, filed by social activist and retired Ayurvedic physician Ashutosh Pant, states that tourists and pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand's religious sites, alpine meadows and glaciers often carry food and other items packed in plastic, leading to the accumulation of large quantities of plastic waste in these areas.

According to the petition, this has resulted in the accumulation of plastic waste in forests, religious sites, glaciers, rivers, and streams across the state, causing severe environmental damage.

The petitioner has requested the court to direct the appointment of authorised officials to monitor activities such as bhandaras (community feasts) at religious sites and tourist activities in the alpine meadows.

According to the petition, these officials would ensure that travellers and trekkers do not leave behind empty plastic water bottles, wrappers, and packaging, but instead carry them back. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ

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