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English NewsNewsIndiaUttarakhand govt clarifies awarding TPP to Adani Power

Uttarakhand govt clarifies awarding TPP to Adani Power

Dehradun, Sep 17 (PTI): The Uttarakhand government issued a clarification on Thursday regarding questions raised about the 1,320 MW thermal power project, saying that the project was awarded to Adani Power through a tariff-based competitive bidding proces.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Sep 17 (PTI): The Uttarakhand government issued a clarification on Thursday regarding questions raised about the 1,320 MW thermal power project, saying that the project was awarded to Adani Power through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

The project was not awarded through a joint venture between the state-owned UJVNL and THDC India, because THDC India, being a subsidiary of NTPC, was not permitted to engage in thermal power generation, an official said.

In a statement issued here, Uttarakhand's Principal Secretary (Energy), R Meenakshi Sundaram, explained that the joint venture proposal could not proceed because NTPC did not authorise THDC to undertake thermal power generation.

Consequently, the process of awarding the project to a private company via competitive bidding was adopted.

Sundaram’s clarification follows allegations by the Congress party that the state government modified 84 out of the 86 tender conditions to benefit the Adani Group.

Dismissing the allegation as incorrect, Sundaram said, "There were hardly five or six changes made. Even those changes were implemented in accordance with Government of India rules and after obtaining approval from the regulatory agency, the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission." Regarding the option to set up the project in another state instead of Uttarakhand, she clarified that the tender did not prohibit locating the project within Uttarakhand.

This option was included to allow companies to offer competitive rates while considering factors such as fuel availability, transportation costs, and other practical aspects.

She noted that five major companies participated in the competitive bidding process, and three companies eventually took part in the price bid stage. "We awarded the project to the lowest bidder among them. No other firm raised any objection regarding this," Sundaram said.

She said that the tender process adhered to all rules, ensured fair competition, and complied with regulatory approvals; therefore, there is no question of favouring any single company. PTI DPT SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
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