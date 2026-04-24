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HomeNewsIndiaUttarakhand: FIRs against unidentified people for spreading 'misleading' videos on Kedarnath Yatra

Uttarakhand: FIRs against unidentified people for spreading 'misleading' videos on Kedarnath Yatra

Dehradun, Apr 23 (PTI): Uttarakhand Police on Thursday filed three FIRs against unidentified people for allegedly circulating "misleading and factless" videos and reels regarding "mismanagement" of the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra, officials sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 12:08 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Apr 23 (PTI): Uttarakhand Police on Thursday filed three FIRs against unidentified people for allegedly circulating "misleading and factless" videos and reels regarding "mismanagement" of the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra, officials said.

The cases were registered at the Sonprayag police station in the Rudraprayag district following continuous monitoring of social media platforms, an official release stated.

According to the release, the viral videos claimed that pilgrims were being turned away without 'darshan' and forced to wait in queues for 15 hours. The content further alleged a lack of police presence and chaotic conditions at the shrine.

The official release termed these claims "misleading and factless", asserting that the actual situation remains contrary to the viral allegations. Administration officials are ensuring systematic, phased, and rule-based 'darshan' for all devotees.

"These misleading videos attempt to confuse the public, tarnish the image of Char Dham Yatra, and create an atmosphere of unnecessary fear and mistrust," the release stated.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the police to take strict action against those spreading misinformation, leading to the registration of the FIRs.

Police registered cases under sections 353 (1)(b) and 353(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown accused. An investigation into the matter is currently underway, it added. PTI DPT AKY AKY MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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