Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Dhami presented state's five-year report highlighting job creation, empowerment.

State attracted significant investment, enacted key legislative reforms.

Infrastructure projects advanced; tourism and healthcare also progressed.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday released the state government's five-year report card at a programme in Dehradun, highlighting its performance across sectors such as employment, education, healthcare, women's empowerment, agriculture, tourism, industry and infrastructure.

Presenting the government's achievements, Dhami said development initiatives in the state had gained momentum through coordination between the Centre and the state government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the government's focus was on building a developed, self-reliant and prosperous Uttarakhand in line with the vision of a Developed India by 2047.

Over 36,000 Government Jobs, 3.10 Lakh Women Become Lakhpati Didis

Highlighting employment generation and women's empowerment, Dhami said more than 36,000 young people had secured government jobs in the state over the past five years. He also pointed to the provision of 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women in government services.

According to the Chief Minister, more than 3.10 lakh women had become Lakhpati Didis, while sales of locally made products under the House of Himalayas brand had crossed ₹6 crore.

He also highlighted the support extended to farmers, stating that they were being provided interest-free loans of up to ₹3 lakh.

Investment Proposals Worth ₹3.56 Lakh Crore

On industrial development and investment, Dhami said Uttarakhand received investment proposals worth ₹3.56 lakh crore during the Global Investors Summit. Of these, projects worth more than ₹1 lakh crore had already moved to the implementation stage on the ground.

He added that the state government had introduced more than 30 new policies to encourage investment and promote industrial growth.

In the healthcare sector, Dhami said 63.32 lakh Ayushman cards had been issued under the Atal Ayushman Yojana.

UCC Implementation, Anti-Copying Law Among Key Initiatives

The Chief Minister also highlighted the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), stating that Uttarakhand became the first state in the country after Independence to introduce the legislation. The UCC came into effect in the state on January 27, 2025.

He also referred to the implementation of a stringent anti-copying law, saying it was aimed at ensuring transparency in recruitment examinations.

Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Completed

Highlighting infrastructure development, Dhami said the approximately ₹12,000-crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor had been completed. Meanwhile, around 75 per cent of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project had been completed, he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state's religious tourism, stating that more than 65 lakh pilgrims had visited the Char Dham this year.

In sports, he said Uttarakhand's athletes had won 103 medals at the 38th National Games.

Dhami also recalled the relief packages extended during the COVID-19 pandemic to support sectors such as tourism, transport, healthcare and women's self-help groups.

He said the government remained committed to ensuring that development schemes reached the last person in society, while creating more opportunities for young people, women, farmers and weaker sections.

Former chief ministers Vijay Bahuguna, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat attended the programme. Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet ministers, MLAs and other public representatives were also present.