Uttarakhand CM celebrates Diwali with soldiers of Garhwal Regiment

Dehradun, Nov 7 (PTI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday celebrated Diwali with Army personnel, offering them sweets and extending his greetings.

At the Diwali Milan programme organised at Garhwal Greens training ground in Garhi Cantonment here, the chief minister interacted with soldiers of the Garhwal Regiment and expressed his gratitude for their courage, bravery and dedication towards protecting the country.

Dhami, whose late father had served in the Army, said that while celebrating the festival amongst the soldiers, he felt at home.

He said staying away from their homes and families to protect the country even on Diwali was an excellent example of their sense of duty and patriotism.

"While our countrymen celebrate Diwali with their families, our brave soldiers remain vigilant at the borders, ensuring their happiness and safety. The lamps lit in our homes reflect the sacrifices of our soldiers and the dedication of their families," he said.

Sharing memories of his military family, Dhami said the values ​​of patriotism, discipline and dedication inculcated in him by his father are still his biggest assets in life.

Dhami recollected that his father would often narrate tales of bravery of the soldiers of Garhwal Regiment, especially that of the immortal martyr of the 1962 India-China war, Jaswant Singh Rawat, who was awarded Mahavir Chakra.

Today, being among the soldiers of the same glorious regiment, he is reminded of his father's words, and hence, it was an occasion of pride and emotion for him, the chief minister said.

He said the respect and welfare of soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families is among the top priorities for his government. PTI COR RUK

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