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HomeNewsIndiaUttarakhand: BJP MLA flags cooking gas booking fraud in Rudrapur, directs action against agency

Uttarakhand: BJP MLA flags cooking gas booking fraud in Rudrapur, directs action against agency

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), Mar 29 (PTI): A case of alleged black marketing through fraudulent cooking gas bookings has come to light after the BJP MLA Shiv Arora's wife received a message, officials here sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 12:04 AM (IST)

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), Mar 29 (PTI): A case of alleged black marketing through fraudulent cooking gas bookings has come to light after the BJP MLA Shiv Arora's wife received a message, officials here said.

According to officials, a cooking gas connection in the name of the MLA's wife, Seema Arora, is registered with Dua Gas Agency at Bhurani Mod. On March 18, she received a message stating that a gas cylinder had been delivered, even though no booking had been made and no delivery was received.

When the MLA visited the gas agency on Sunday, several consumers were present with similar complaints that delivery messages were being sent without bookings by showing cylinders as booked on their connections.

Consumers also alleged that when they attempted to book cylinders through mobile phones, they were informed that their booking date had not yet arrived, as the cylinder had already been supplied.

Arora reprimanded the gas agency owner and said that there is no shortage of cooking gas, but due to brokers and black marketers, consumers are being forced to move from place to place to obtain cylinders.

He directed Tehsildar Dinesh and Food Supply Inspector Malkit Singh, who reached the spot, to take strict action, including cancellation of the agency's licence and registration of a case.

Officials said an investigation into the matter is underway. PTI DPT HIG HIG

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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