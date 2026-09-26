India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaUttarakhand BJP core committee discusses names of candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

Uttarakhand BJP core committee discusses names of candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

Dehradun, Sep 25 (PTI): The core committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) Uttarakhand unit met here on Friday and discussed potential candidates for the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat, with elections scheduled for October 1.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 12:41 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Sep 25 (PTI): The core committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) Uttarakhand unit met here on Friday and discussed potential candidates for the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat, with elections scheduled for October 16.

State general secretary Deepti Rawat said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, and state general secretary (organisation) Phanindranath Sharma have been entrusted with finalising a panel of potential candidates.

She said the core committee deliberated extensively on all prominent names that have emerged for the seat, which will become vacant when incumbent Rajya Sabha member Naresh Bansal's tenure ends.

According to Rawat, around 24 names have come forward as contenders before the core committee, representing all sections of society, including women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the youth.

She said the chief minister, the state president, and the state general secretary (organisation) would finalise a panel of three or five names.

During the meeting at the party's headquarters, Rawat said core committee members urged party workers to take the message of the government's policies and development initiatives to the public. They were encouraged to strengthen the organisation and work towards securing a third consecutive victory in the 2027 Assembly elections.

The attendees at the meeting included key committee members such as former Union minister and Almora MP Ajay Tamta, former chief minister and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, Tehri MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', and Rajya Sabha members Naresh Bansal and Kalpana Saini. PTI COR DPT ASD ASD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 26 September 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi criticises holding 'concerts, DJ events' at Badrinath
BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi criticises holding 'concerts, DJ events' at Badrinath
India
NHRC notices to Jhansi DM, SSP over gangrape, suicide of 19-year-old woman
NHRC notices to Jhansi DM, SSP over gangrape, suicide of 19-year-old woman
India
Four sustain burns in fire incident during Ganesh immersion procession in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
Four sustain burns in fire incident during Ganesh immersion procession in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
India
West Bengal's anti-goonda bill not returned to state by President, news reports baseless: CM
West Bengal's anti-goonda bill not returned to state by President, news reports baseless: CM
Advertisement

Videos

EC PROTESTS: Congress Workers Take to Streets Nationwide, Water Cannons Used in Patna and Chandigarh
J&K ASSEMBLY RUCKUS: BJP, Congress Protest Over Statehood Resolution and Election Commission
BIHAR ROW: Pappu Yadav Seeks Samrat Choudhary’s Resignation Over Women’s Safety Concerns
BIHAR NDA ROW: Chirag Paswan Questions Accountability Over Repeated Harassment Cases Across State
BIHAR ROW: Minister Defends Samrat Choudhary’s Jamui Photo Post, POCSO Debate Intensifies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget