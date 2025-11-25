Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Amid the icy winds and serene Himalayas, Uttarakhand witnessed a deeply spiritual moment today as the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham closed for winter. The iconic Garhwal Scouts band added a soulful touch to the ceremony, performing traditional melodies as devotees gathered for the final darshan of the season. The closing of the temple marks the end of the annual pilgrimage cycle, drawing emotional scenes from thousands who travelled from across the country for blessings before the shrine shuts for the winter snow.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Set To Hoist Saffron Flag At Shri Ram Temple, Security Beefed Up In Ayodhya

Garhwal Scouts Band Sets A Divine Tone For The Ceremony

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Garhwal Scouts band play melodies as preparations are underway for the closing of the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham today. pic.twitter.com/9fNHDAZGgt — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2025

As preparations unfolded early in the morning, the Garhwal Scouts band played devotional tunes that echoed through the valley, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere. Their performance is a cherished ritual, symbolising devotion, discipline and the rich cultural heritage of Uttarakhand. Pilgrims, priests and temple authorities participated in the traditional ceremony that includes special prayers, offerings and the symbolic closure of the temple doors.

The melodies performed by the band have become an integral part of the closing day, creating unforgettable memories for the devotees present on this sacred occasion.

When Will Badrinath Dham Reopen?

The portals of Badrinath Dham will reopen tentatively on 24 April 2026 at 6:00 AM, marking the beginning of the new Char Dham Yatra season. This date, as per tradition, is finalised annually on Basant Panchami, with the announcement made from the royal court of Tehri Naresh in Narendra Nagar.

The shrine is expected to close again for winter on 13 November 2026, with the official declaration scheduled for Vijayadashami or Dussehra next year.

For pilgrims planning their Char Dham journey in 2026, the other shrines will follow a similar seasonal pattern. Kedarnath will open on 22 April and close on 11 November. Gangotri and Yamunotri, both located in the upper reaches of Uttarkashi district, are set to open on 19 April. Gangotri will close on 10 November, while Yamunotri will close on 11 November.