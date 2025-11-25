Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Garhwal Scouts Band Perform As Shri Badrinath Dham Portals Close For Winter — Here's When They Will Reopen

Garhwal Scouts Band Perform As Shri Badrinath Dham Portals Close For Winter — Here’s When They Will Reopen

Garhwal Scouts band performs as the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham close for winter. Know the traditions, rituals and when the sacred Himalayan shrine will reopen.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Amid the icy winds and serene Himalayas, Uttarakhand witnessed a deeply spiritual moment today as the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham closed for winter. The iconic Garhwal Scouts band added a soulful touch to the ceremony, performing traditional melodies as devotees gathered for the final darshan of the season. The closing of the temple marks the end of the annual pilgrimage cycle, drawing emotional scenes from thousands who travelled from across the country for blessings before the shrine shuts for the winter snow.

Garhwal Scouts Band Sets A Divine Tone For The Ceremony

As preparations unfolded early in the morning, the Garhwal Scouts band played devotional tunes that echoed through the valley, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere. Their performance is a cherished ritual, symbolising devotion, discipline and the rich cultural heritage of Uttarakhand. Pilgrims, priests and temple authorities participated in the traditional ceremony that includes special prayers, offerings and the symbolic closure of the temple doors.

The melodies performed by the band have become an integral part of the closing day, creating unforgettable memories for the devotees present on this sacred occasion.

When Will Badrinath Dham Reopen?

The portals of Badrinath Dham will reopen tentatively on 24 April 2026 at 6:00 AM, marking the beginning of the new Char Dham Yatra season. This date, as per tradition, is finalised annually on Basant Panchami, with the announcement made from the royal court of Tehri Naresh in Narendra Nagar.

The shrine is expected to close again for winter on 13 November 2026, with the official declaration scheduled for Vijayadashami or Dussehra next year.

For pilgrims planning their Char Dham journey in 2026, the other shrines will follow a similar seasonal pattern. Kedarnath will open on 22 April and close on 11 November. Gangotri and Yamunotri, both located in the upper reaches of Uttarkashi district, are set to open on 19 April. Gangotri will close on 10 November, while Yamunotri will close on 11 November.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Badrinath Dham Char Dham Yatra Uttarakhand News Badrinath Closing Ceremony
