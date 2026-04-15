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HomeNewsIndiaUttarakhand: 14-year-old girl gives birth to son, FIR against newborn's father

Uttarakhand: 14-year-old girl gives birth to son, FIR against newborn's father

Pithoragarh, Apr 14 (PTI): A 14-year-old girl gave birth to a son on Tuesday at the district hospital in Pithoragarh, following which a case was registered against the father of the newborn, officials sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 12:08 AM (IST)

Pithoragarh, Apr 14 (PTI): A 14-year-old girl gave birth to a son on Tuesday at the district hospital in Pithoragarh, following which a case was registered against the father of the newborn, officials said.

L S Khati, Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee — a state government body responsible for the care of needy children in the Pithoragarh district — stated that the pregnant girl was in severe labour pain. Assuming the responsibility of her guardian, the committee signed the necessary consent forms, allowing doctors to perform a surgical procedure.

Khati further informed that a case has been registered against the newborn's father at the Munsyari Police Station under Sections 64(1), 87, and 5/6 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Justice Code), as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to information received, a young man, who claimed to be the infant's father, works in Pune.

The minor girl informed the committee that her parents had separated when she was very young. Last year, she became involved with this young man and moved to Pune, where she subsequently became pregnant.

Khati stated that after the minor's discharge from the hospital, the girl and her newborn will be placed in a special adoption agency, where they will receive care and support until the girl reaches the age of 18. PTI DPT MPL MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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