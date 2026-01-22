Uttar Pradesh Nears Land Reform Milestone As 70% Target Achieved In Farm & Housing Allotments

The Uttar Pradesh government’s push to economically empower landless and marginalised rural families is gaining momentum, with the state achieving close to 70 per cent of its annual targets for agricultural land and housing site allotments in the ongoing financial year. The progress reflects the Yogi Adityanath-led government’s broader vision of inclusive development rooted in land security, social dignity, and rural economic growth.

Land Reform Drive Boosts Self-Reliance Among Farmers

At the heart of the initiative is a focused land reform programme aimed at providing cultivable land to landless and marginal farmers. Implemented through the Revenue Department and facilitated by Gram Sabhas, the programme seeks to ensure that families without land gain a stable source of livelihood.

During the financial year 2025–26, the department has so far distributed 151.80 hectares of agricultural land to 1,076 beneficiaries. This accounts for 69.16 per cent of the annual target, signalling steady implementation across districts. Officials say access to farmland has enabled beneficiaries to move towards self-employment, reduce dependence on wage labour, and participate more actively in the rural economy. The government expects the initiative to not only improve household incomes but also contribute to higher agricultural productivity across the state.

Housing Site Allotment Strengthens Social Security

Alongside agricultural land distribution, the state is also prioritising housing security for rural families living below the poverty line. Under the same reform framework, housing plots are being allotted to eligible beneficiaries to ensure stable shelter and improved living conditions.

In 2025–26, housing sites have been provided to 3,754 families, achieving 70.90 per cent of the prescribed target. Officials note that ownership of housing land has had a transformative impact, enhancing social dignity while offering families a foundation for long-term economic stability. Secure housing has also helped beneficiaries access welfare schemes more effectively and integrate more fully into local communities.

Focus On Social Justice & Inclusive Growth

A key feature of the programme is its emphasis on social equity. Priority is being given to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, reinforcing the government’s commitment to addressing historical disadvantages in land ownership.

The allocation of agricultural land and housing plots forms a central pillar of Uttar Pradesh’s inclusive development strategy. By combining livelihood generation with housing security, the land reform programme aims to create a more balanced rural economy where growth is shared across social groups. With nearly 70 per cent of targets already met, the government views the initiative as a critical step toward equitable land distribution, economic empowerment, and sustained rural development.