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HomeNewsIndiaUP Woman Cuts Tongue, Makes Offering At Kali Temple For Husband’s Recovery

UP Woman Cuts Tongue, Makes Offering At Kali Temple For Husband’s Recovery

Woman cuts tongue at Kali temple in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi to fulfil vow after husband’s recovery; survives as police rush her to hospital.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Woman offers severed tongue at temple after husband's recovery.
  • Devotees stunned as woman fulfills religious vow with self-harm.
  • Police provide medical care; woman now out of danger.
  • Incident prompts discussion on extreme religious practices.

A disturbing incident in Hardoi has sparked widespread concern after a woman allegedly cut off her tongue as a religious offering at a temple in Uttar Pradesh, claiming to fulfil a vow linked to her husband’s recovery. The act took place on Friday at a Kali temple in the district, leaving devotees and locals stunned. Police intervened swiftly and ensured the woman received urgent medical care. Officials later confirmed that she is now out of danger.

Ritual Visit Takes A Dramatic Turn

The woman, identified as Usha Gupta, had visited the Kali temple in Maholiya Shivpar village along the Hardoi–Sitapur road to perform prayers. After completing the rituals, she reportedly used a sharp object to sever her tongue and offer it to the deity.

Eyewitnesses said panic spread quickly as blood flowed, prompting a large crowd to gather within the temple premises. The shocking nature of the act left many present shaken.

Upon receiving information, local police led by Kotwali Dehat Inspector Harinath Singh reached the scene and immediately shifted her to a nearby government hospital for treatment.

Vow Linked To Husband’s Recovery

Family members stated that Usha Gupta had made a vow at the temple after her husband, Rakesh Gupta, suffered a paralysis attack about a year ago. She had prayed for his recovery and promised to make a sacrifice if he regained his health.

According to relatives, his condition gradually improved over time, and he has since recovered. Believing her vow had been fulfilled, she carried out the act as an offering.

The family maintained that she remained conscious after the incident and may have recovered without intervention, though police chose to hospitalise her as a precaution.

Raises Questions On Extreme Ritual Practices

The incident has triggered conversations around extreme forms of religious expression and the risks associated with such acts. While acts of devotion are deeply personal, authorities often urge caution when rituals involve self-harm.

Police have not indicated any criminal angle so far, but the episode continues to draw attention across the region due to its shocking nature.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has the police taken any criminal action regarding this incident?

As of now, the police have not indicated any criminal angle to the incident. Their primary concern was ensuring the woman received immediate medical attention.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hardoi Uttar Pradesh News Kali Temple
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