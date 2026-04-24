UP Woman Cuts Tongue, Makes Offering At Kali Temple For Husband’s Recovery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman offers severed tongue at temple after husband's recovery.

Devotees stunned as woman fulfills religious vow with self-harm.

Police provide medical care; woman now out of danger.

Incident prompts discussion on extreme religious practices.

A disturbing incident in Hardoi has sparked widespread concern after a woman allegedly cut off her tongue as a religious offering at a temple in Uttar Pradesh, claiming to fulfil a vow linked to her husband’s recovery. The act took place on Friday at a Kali temple in the district, leaving devotees and locals stunned. Police intervened swiftly and ensured the woman received urgent medical care. Officials later confirmed that she is now out of danger.

Ritual Visit Takes A Dramatic Turn

The woman, identified as Usha Gupta, had visited the Kali temple in Maholiya Shivpar village along the Hardoi–Sitapur road to perform prayers. After completing the rituals, she reportedly used a sharp object to sever her tongue and offer it to the deity.

Eyewitnesses said panic spread quickly as blood flowed, prompting a large crowd to gather within the temple premises. The shocking nature of the act left many present shaken.

Upon receiving information, local police led by Kotwali Dehat Inspector Harinath Singh reached the scene and immediately shifted her to a nearby government hospital for treatment.

Vow Linked To Husband’s Recovery

Family members stated that Usha Gupta had made a vow at the temple after her husband, Rakesh Gupta, suffered a paralysis attack about a year ago. She had prayed for his recovery and promised to make a sacrifice if he regained his health.

According to relatives, his condition gradually improved over time, and he has since recovered. Believing her vow had been fulfilled, she carried out the act as an offering.

The family maintained that she remained conscious after the incident and may have recovered without intervention, though police chose to hospitalise her as a precaution.

Raises Questions On Extreme Ritual Practices

The incident has triggered conversations around extreme forms of religious expression and the risks associated with such acts. While acts of devotion are deeply personal, authorities often urge caution when rituals involve self-harm.

Police have not indicated any criminal angle so far, but the episode continues to draw attention across the region due to its shocking nature.

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