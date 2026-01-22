UP Woman Arrested For Killing Live-In Partner, Faking Death As Suicide

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaUP Woman Arrested For Killing Live-In Partner, Faking Death As Suicide

Finance manager Hariom Singh found dead in Bijnor; forensic evidence raises murder suspicion, woman in custody as police investigate.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
A shocking incident has rocked Chandpur in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, where Hariom Singh, a manager at a finance company, was found hanging in his rented accommodation on January 18. Hariom had been living with Sheetal, a Community Health Officer, for nearly 18 months. What initially appeared to be a suicide has now taken a suspected murder turn, with police registering a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Discovery and Initial Response

According to police reports, Sheetal informed authorities that she discovered Hariom hanging in the room, immediately took him down, and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Despite her efforts, doctors declared him dead.

The body was sent for postmortem examination, while the family raised doubts about the circumstances, lodging a complaint accusing Sheetal of murder. She was subsequently taken into police custody for questioning.

Forensic Evidence Raises Doubts

Investigators noted inconsistencies in the alleged suicide. Forensic experts observed that the ceiling fan was too close to the bed for a conventional hanging, the knot around Hariom’s neck was loose, and the fan blades showed no visible strain—signs suggesting that the death may not have been self-inflicted. These findings prompted authorities to treat the case as a suspected homicide.

Further investigation revealed details of a heated argument between Hariom and Sheetal over marriage. Police allege that during the argument, Sheetal kicked Hariom’s legs while he attempted to hang himself, causing him to lose balance and suffocate, as per a report on India Today. She reportedly left the room briefly to make it appear she was not present, returning only to alert neighbors. The first postmortem had shown injury marks, prompting the family to demand a second examination, which police conducted to clarify the cause of death.

Parallel Case Highlights Rising Concerns

A similar case in Mankapur has also drawn attention. Prachi, a young woman, was initially recorded as having died accidentally. Police later found evidence suggesting she had been strangled and struck against a wall before her body was staged as a hanging.

A man named Shekhar Dhore, reportedly close to the victim, has been detained for questioning in connection with her death, which occurred on January 19.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Hariom Singh in Chandpur?

Hariom Singh, a finance company manager, was found hanging in his rented accommodation. The incident, initially appearing as suicide, is now being investigated as a suspected murder.

Why is Hariom Singh's death being treated as a suspected murder?

Forensic experts found inconsistencies such as the fan being too close to the bed and a loose knot, suggesting the death may not have been self-inflicted.

What role did Sheetal play in the incident?

Sheetal, who lived with Hariom, discovered him and informed authorities. She is currently in police custody for questioning regarding the circumstances of his death.

What evidence led police to believe Sheetal might be involved?

Police allege that during an argument over marriage, Sheetal kicked Hariom as he attempted to hang himself, leading to his death. She then reportedly staged the scene.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
UTTAR PRADESH
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K's Doda
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh's Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
