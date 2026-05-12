Varanasi Teacher Alleges School Asked Her To Remove Hijab, Denied Job; School Rejects Charge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Muslim teacher alleges hijab ban in Varanasi school.

School denies discrimination, cites phone use policy.

Teacher claims further hijab objection at another school.

Incident sparks debate on religious freedom, workplace rights.

A controversy surrounding a private school in Varanasi has triggered intense discussion online after a Muslim teacher alleged that she was denied employment because she wore a hijab. The school administration has denied the accusation, insisting that the issue was unrelated to religion and stemmed from disciplinary concerns instead. The row came to light after videos posted by teacher Samreen Bano began circulating widely on social media, prompting debate over religious freedom, workplace policies and discrimination in educational institutions.

Teacher Claims Hijab Led To Dismissal

In one of the viral videos, Bano spoke about the challenges she faces as a Muslim educator and alleged that schools are reluctant to hire teachers who visibly practice their faith.

“Unke mann mein Muslim teacher ke liye darr hai… dheere dheere unko handle karna mushkil ho jata hai,” she said, as per reports, while describing what she called growing prejudice against Muslim teachers.

Bano later told India Today TV that she had completed a one-day teaching trial at a private school in Varanasi before being allegedly asked not to wear a hijab during a parent-teacher meeting the next day. According to her, she refused to comply and was subsequently dismissed after being paid Rs 200 for the day’s work.

She maintained that she respects all religions and questioned why she was being asked to alter her religious identity to continue working.

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School Rejects Allegations, Cites Rule Violation

The school management has strongly disputed Bano’s version of events. School director Usharaj Maurya, who is also associated with the BJP as a district office-bearer, denied that religion or attire played any role in the decision.

Maurya claimed that Bano was asked to leave because she insisted on using a mobile phone during class hours, which the school prohibits under its rules.

The school has described the viral videos as misleading and alleged that the controversy was being amplified for social media attention.

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Second Video Intensifies Controversy

On May 9, Bano uploaded another video alleging similar treatment at Buddha Public School in Latho, Varanasi. She claimed that school authorities objected to her hijab on the very first day despite not mentioning any such restrictions during the interview process.

Bano argued that preventing her from wearing a hijab violated her constitutional protections under Articles 19 and 25, which guarantee freedom of expression and religion.

She also shared a short clip purportedly showing a member of the school management asking her to leave because the institution’s rules did not “suit her.” When Bano pointed out that other teachers openly wore religious symbols such as sindoor and mangalsutra, the response allegedly was that “not everyone is the same” and that she should find a workplace that “suits” her.