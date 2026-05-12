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HomeNewsIndiaVaranasi Teacher Alleges School Asked Her To Remove Hijab, Denied Job; School Rejects Charge

Varanasi Teacher Alleges School Asked Her To Remove Hijab, Denied Job; School Rejects Charge

A Varanasi teacher’s hijab discrimination allegations have gone viral, while school authorities deny the claims and cite rule violations.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 May 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Muslim teacher alleges hijab ban in Varanasi school.
  • School denies discrimination, cites phone use policy.
  • Teacher claims further hijab objection at another school.
  • Incident sparks debate on religious freedom, workplace rights.

A controversy surrounding a private school in Varanasi has triggered intense discussion online after a Muslim teacher alleged that she was denied employment because she wore a hijab. The school administration has denied the accusation, insisting that the issue was unrelated to religion and stemmed from disciplinary concerns instead. The row came to light after videos posted by teacher Samreen Bano began circulating widely on social media, prompting debate over religious freedom, workplace policies and discrimination in educational institutions.

Teacher Claims Hijab Led To Dismissal

In one of the viral videos, Bano spoke about the challenges she faces as a Muslim educator and alleged that schools are reluctant to hire teachers who visibly practice their faith.

“Unke mann mein Muslim teacher ke liye darr hai… dheere dheere unko handle karna mushkil ho jata hai,” she said, as per reports, while describing what she called growing prejudice against Muslim teachers.

Bano later told India Today TV that she had completed a one-day teaching trial at a private school in Varanasi before being allegedly asked not to wear a hijab during a parent-teacher meeting the next day. According to her, she refused to comply and was subsequently dismissed after being paid Rs 200 for the day’s work.

She maintained that she respects all religions and questioned why she was being asked to alter her religious identity to continue working.

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School Rejects Allegations, Cites Rule Violation

The school management has strongly disputed Bano’s version of events. School director Usharaj Maurya, who is also associated with the BJP as a district office-bearer, denied that religion or attire played any role in the decision.

Maurya claimed that Bano was asked to leave because she insisted on using a mobile phone during class hours, which the school prohibits under its rules.

The school has described the viral videos as misleading and alleged that the controversy was being amplified for social media attention.

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Second Video Intensifies Controversy

On May 9, Bano uploaded another video alleging similar treatment at Buddha Public School in Latho, Varanasi. She claimed that school authorities objected to her hijab on the very first day despite not mentioning any such restrictions during the interview process.

Bano argued that preventing her from wearing a hijab violated her constitutional protections under Articles 19 and 25, which guarantee freedom of expression and religion.

She also shared a short clip purportedly showing a member of the school management asking her to leave because the institution’s rules did not “suit her.” When Bano pointed out that other teachers openly wore religious symbols such as sindoor and mangalsutra, the response allegedly was that “not everyone is the same” and that she should find a workplace that “suits” her.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding the private school in Varanasi?

A Muslim teacher alleged she was denied employment for wearing a hijab. The school denies this, stating it was due to disciplinary concerns and rule violations.

What does the teacher, Samreen Bano, claim happened?

Bano claims she was asked to remove her hijab for a parent-teacher meeting after a trial day and was subsequently dismissed when she refused.

How does the school administration explain the situation?

The school director claims Bano was asked to leave because she insisted on using her mobile phone during class hours, which is against school rules.

Did the teacher allege similar treatment elsewhere?

Yes, Bano uploaded another video alleging similar objections to her hijab at Buddha Public School in Latho, Varanasi, on her first day.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Varanasi Hijab Controversy UTTAR PRADESH
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