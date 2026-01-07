Lucknow has emerged as the district with the highest percentage of voter deletions in Uttar Pradesh following the completion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) revealed that over 30 percent of voters were removed from the city’s draft electoral roll, highlighting the scale of changes made during the revision process.

Lucknow, Ghaziabad Top List Of Voter Deletions

According to Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, Lucknow recorded a 30.04 percent reduction in registered voters. The city had 39,94,535 electors on October 27, which dropped to 27,94,397 by January 5 after the enumeration exercise. Ghaziabad followed with the second-largest decline, where the voter count fell from 28,37,991 to 20,19,852 during the same period.

Statewide, 18.70 percent of voter names were removed before the publication of the draft electoral rolls, Rinwa confirmed on Tuesday.

Why Names Were Removed From Rolls

Explaining the findings of the exercise, Rinwa told ANI: “The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh has now been published after the enumeration phase of SIR. We currently have 12,55,56,025 electors. The process began on November 4 and continued until December 26. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visited households, distributed enumeration forms, and collected them after signatures. During this exercise, it was found that over 2 crore 28 lakh 76 thousand entries were either deceased, duplicated, or belonged to individuals who had shifted residence.”

He later clarified that a total of 2.89 crore names were removed from the rolls across the state. Of these, 46.23 lakh belonged to deceased voters, 2.17 crore had migrated or permanently shifted, and 25.47 lakh were duplicate registrations.

Verification Window & Next Steps For Voters

Rinwa urged voters to verify their details online, stating: “After verification, 18.70 percent of names were removed from the rolls. We now expect large numbers of citizens to check their names in the draft list.”

He added that the ASDDR list—covering absent, shifted, deceased, and duplicate voters—has also been published. Voters have one month to submit Form 6 along with declaration documents to re-enroll. Youths turning 18 on January 1, 2026, have also been advised to register using the same form.

Booth-wise lists have been released identifying voters whose names were removed after October 27, along with clear reasons for deletion. Printed copies of draft rolls have been shared with political parties across all 75 districts, while voters can verify details at ceouttarpradesh.nic.in.

The CEO’s office stated that the SIR exercise aims to ensure maximum inclusion of eligible voters and removal of ineligible entries, with transparency maintained at every stage.