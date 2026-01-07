Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaLucknow Tops UP In Voter Deletion After SIR Followed By Ghaziabad, Bundelkhand Sees Least Number

Lucknow Tops UP In Voter Deletion After SIR Followed By Ghaziabad, Bundelkhand Sees Least Number

Lucknow saw the highest voter deletions in UP at 30% after the Special Intensive Revision, with 2.89 crore names removed statewide.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 12:24 PM (IST)

Lucknow has emerged as the district with the highest percentage of voter deletions in Uttar Pradesh following the completion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) revealed that over 30 percent of voters were removed from the city’s draft electoral roll, highlighting the scale of changes made during the revision process.

Lucknow, Ghaziabad Top List Of Voter Deletions

According to Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, Lucknow recorded a 30.04 percent reduction in registered voters. The city had 39,94,535 electors on October 27, which dropped to 27,94,397 by January 5 after the enumeration exercise. Ghaziabad followed with the second-largest decline, where the voter count fell from 28,37,991 to 20,19,852 during the same period.

Statewide, 18.70 percent of voter names were removed before the publication of the draft electoral rolls, Rinwa confirmed on Tuesday.

Why Names Were Removed From Rolls

Explaining the findings of the exercise, Rinwa told ANI: “The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh has now been published after the enumeration phase of SIR. We currently have 12,55,56,025 electors. The process began on November 4 and continued until December 26. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visited households, distributed enumeration forms, and collected them after signatures. During this exercise, it was found that over 2 crore 28 lakh 76 thousand entries were either deceased, duplicated, or belonged to individuals who had shifted residence.”

He later clarified that a total of 2.89 crore names were removed from the rolls across the state. Of these, 46.23 lakh belonged to deceased voters, 2.17 crore had migrated or permanently shifted, and 25.47 lakh were duplicate registrations.

Verification Window & Next Steps For Voters

Rinwa urged voters to verify their details online, stating: “After verification, 18.70 percent of names were removed from the rolls. We now expect large numbers of citizens to check their names in the draft list.”

He added that the ASDDR list—covering absent, shifted, deceased, and duplicate voters—has also been published. Voters have one month to submit Form 6 along with declaration documents to re-enroll. Youths turning 18 on January 1, 2026, have also been advised to register using the same form.

Booth-wise lists have been released identifying voters whose names were removed after October 27, along with clear reasons for deletion. Printed copies of draft rolls have been shared with political parties across all 75 districts, while voters can verify details at ceouttarpradesh.nic.in.

The CEO’s office stated that the SIR exercise aims to ensure maximum inclusion of eligible voters and removal of ineligible entries, with transparency maintained at every stage.

Related Video

Delhi News: Home Minister Ashish Sood Condemns Stone-Pelting, Says Religious Site Completely Safe

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow UTTAR PRADESH SIR
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police
Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police
World
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
Cities
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
World
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Home Minister Ashish Sood Condemns Stone-Pelting, Says Religious Site Completely Safe
Delhi News: Bulldozer Action Sparks Tension as MCD, Police Face Stone-Pelting During Late-Night Drive
Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget