Parking Dispute Sparks Communal Violence In UP's Kasganj, One Injured

HomeNewsIndiaParking Dispute Sparks Communal Violence In UP's Kasganj, One Injured

In Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, a dispute over a parked car escalated into communal violence with stone-pelting and gunfire, injuring Riyaz Ahmed.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
A tense communal confrontation erupted in Kasganj on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, following a dispute over a parked car, escalating into stone-pelting and gunfire. At least one person suffered injuries in the incident. According to reports, the incident began when a man objected to a car parked on the roadside, claiming that it blocked his passage.

Communal Violence In UP's Kasganj

The car’s owner, Riyaz Ahmed, was asked to move the vehicle, but the argument quickly intensified after the man allegedly kicked the car. Within moments, members from both communities gathered at the scene, and the disagreement rapidly turned volatile, escalating into a serious clash, as reported by Times of India.

As tensions flared, stones were hurled, and several rounds of gunfire were reportedly fired, spreading panic among local residents. Riyaz Ahmed sustained injuries during the altercation and was initially taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to Aligarh Medical College for advanced care. The presence of weapons and the rapid escalation raised immediate concerns about public safety and the potential for further violence.

Police officials confirmed that three individuals involved in the clash have been arrested, and the firearms used in the firing have been recovered. A senior police officer stated that immediate action was taken to contain the violence, and additional forces were deployed to sensitive areas across Kasganj to prevent any recurrence or escalation of the conflict.

Kasganj Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar visited the affected area and assured residents that the situation is now under control, reported NDTV. He confirmed that police conducted late-night raids at multiple locations, which led to the arrests and recovery of weapons involved in the clash. Authorities are continuing a detailed investigation to determine the full scope of the incident and to ensure measures are in place to prevent similar flare-ups in the future.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
UTTAR PRADESH
