Lucknow police arrested a man for posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, exposing an elaborate impersonation racket involving luxury vehicles, fake documents and forged government passes. The accused, identified as 38-year-old Saurabh Tripathi, was apprehended during a routine vehicle inspection. Officers seized a fleet of high-end cars, including a Range Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota Fortuner, and three Toyota Innovas — all fitted with blue beacons and counterfeit government insignia.

How Fake IAS Fooled Leaders

Investigators said Tripathi projected himself as a senior bureaucrat, often introducing himself as a “Special Secretary” in Uttar Pradesh or a Central Government Secretary while outside the state, reported NDTV. He managed to attend official meetings and interact with top officers, avoiding detection for years despite occasional suspicion.

During questioning, Tripathi confessed that the convoy and symbols of authority helped him craft an aura of power. Police also found fake entry passes to the state secretariat, forged identity papers, and paraphernalia designed to bolster his fictitious identity.

Tripathi reportedly curated a social media presence under the handle @Saurabh_IAAS, where he showcased his fabricated bureaucratic life. According to police, he held a BTech in Computer Science and initially ran an NGO, which gave him exposure to the officialdom he later imitated.

Raid Reveals Lavish Lifestyle

A raid at his residence in Shalimar One World, an upscale complex in Gomti Nagar Extension, revealed a lavish lifestyle that supported his deception. Neighbours believed he was a genuine officer, as he often travelled in convoys with guards — one even dressed in a police uniform, reported News 18.

The case has sparked questions about lapses in security verification. Officials stressed that the incident underscores the need for stricter checks to prevent misuse of government symbols and access to restricted spaces.

