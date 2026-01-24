Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaFive Girls Booked Under UP Anti-Conversion Law For 'Forcing' Hindu Peer To ‘Wear Burqa’ In Moradabad

Five Girls Booked Under UP Anti-Conversion Law For 'Forcing' Hindu Peer To 'Wear Burqa' In Moradabad

Five minor girls in Moradabad booked under UP Anti-Conversion law for allegedly pressuring a classmate to wear a burqa and convert to Islam.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 02:00 PM (IST)


A case has been registered against five minor Muslim girls under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, after allegations that they pressured a Hindu classmate to wear a burqa and adopt Islam. The incident, said to have occurred on December 12, 2025, was reported only recently when the girl’s brother lodged a complaint with Bilari Police Station.

The five accused, aged between 15 and 17, reportedly studied with the victim and attended the same tuition classes. According to Daksh Chaudhary, the girl’s brother, the minors coerced his sister into wearing the burqa and changing her religion, as per a report on NDTV.

FIR Registered Under Anti-Conversion Act

Police confirmed that an FIR has been lodged under Section 3 and Section 5(1) of the Act, which criminalises religious conversion achieved through misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, or allurement.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the Hindu girl in a burqa while the other girls appear to be adjusting it over her clothes in a narrow alley. Reports indicate the girls were on their way to a restaurant and feared the victim’s brother might see them near his shop.

According to one officer quoted by TOI said that the girls were friends and the Hindu girl might have worn the burqa voluntarily to avoid being recognised.

Police Investigation & Precautionary Measures

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh stated that the case was registered promptly and that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the motive and background of the incident. Since all accused are minors, police clarified that they have not been taken into custody immediately.

Officials added that, under the Anti-Conversion Act, if found guilty, those involved could face rigorous imprisonment ranging from five to fourteen years, particularly in cases involving minors.

Authorities emphasised that, given the sensitive nature of the matter, the investigation is being handled carefully, and further details will be released as inquiries progress.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021?

This Act criminalizes religious conversion achieved through misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, or allurement. Penalties can include rigorous imprisonment.

Why was a case registered against minor Muslim girls?

A case was registered against five minor Muslim girls for allegedly pressuring a Hindu classmate to wear a burqa and adopt Islam, which falls under the purview of the Anti-Conversion Act.

What are the potential consequences for those found guilty under the Act?

If found guilty, individuals involved could face rigorous imprisonment ranging from five to fourteen years, especially in cases involving minors.

What is the current status of the investigation?

A detailed investigation is underway to determine the motive and background of the incident. Police are handling the case carefully due to its sensitive nature.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
UTTAR PRADESH
