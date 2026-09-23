Akhilesh Vs Rahul? SP-Congress Leaders Spar Over Opposition Face Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP strengthens grassroots organization for 2027 UP polls.

Uttar Pradesh Election Akhilesh vs Rahul: The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance has run into a fresh bout of public disagreement ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with MPs from the two parties backing different leaders as the key opposition face against the BJP.

SP MP Iqra Hasan and Congress MP Imran Masood, both elected from Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as alliance candidates, have separately highlighted the roles of their respective party leaders, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. Their remarks have come despite repeated public emphasis from the senior leadership of both parties on maintaining the alliance.

The exchange comes as the BJP steps up its organisational preparations in western Uttar Pradesh. BJP president Nitin Nabin has been touring the region as part of the party's preparations for the 2027 polls and has called for strengthening the organisation at the booth level.

Rahul vs Akhilesh

Congress MP Imran Masood backed Rahul Gandhi while speaking to PTI, crediting the Congress leader with building the opposition's campaign against the BJP.

"Only Rahul Gandhi is the opposition voice across the country, which unnerves the BJP. Rahul ji has done the hard work and created a favourable atmosphere. So make no mistake, nothing is possible without Rahul ji, and no one should have any doubts about this."

Masood has also advocated early finalisation of seat-sharing arrangements between the SP and Congress and has referred to Congress as the alliance's "big brother". SP leaders, however, have indicated that the alliance's political leadership would involve both Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi rather than being centred on one leader.

Iqra Hasan, meanwhile, put forward a different view on Tuesday while discussing the SP's role in the state. "Only Akhilesh Yadav is capable of defeating the BJP. On its own, the Congress won't be able to achieve much," she said.

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Alliance Unity Tested

The contrasting statements have brought differences in the public messaging of the two parties into focus.

The SP and Congress fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together in Uttar Pradesh, making the alliance an important part of the opposition's electoral strategy in the state. The latest comments, however, indicate that questions over leadership, seat-sharing and the relative influence of the two parties remain part of the political conversation ahead of the Assembly polls.

The disagreement does not amount to a formal announcement that either party has withdrawn from the alliance. Senior leaders of both parties have continued to speak about maintaining opposition unity.

2024 Lok Sabha Results

The SP-Congress alliance won 43 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections. The SP secured 37 seats, while Congress won six.

One of the alliance's notable victories came in Faizabad, the constituency that includes Ayodhya. The BJP had held the seat since 2019 before losing it in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The 2024 result has since become an important reference point in discussions over the opposition's prospects and strategy in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP Steps Up

The fresh SP-Congress exchange comes as the BJP intensifies its preparations across the state.

Nitin Nabin recently conducted a two-day visit to western Uttar Pradesh, focusing on organisational meetings, grassroots mobilisation and outreach to different sections of the electorate. He also visited Saharanpur, where he offered prayers at a Ravidas temple and had a meal at the home of a member of the Dalit community.

During his western UP visit, Nabin said the BJP was confident of retaining power in the state in 2027. His comments came alongside a push to strengthen the party's booth-level organisation in the region.

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Owaisi Opens Door

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also entered the wider political conversation around the 2027 UP election, saying his party would be open to joining forces with groups seeking to keep the BJP out of power in the state.