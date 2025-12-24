UP Codeine Syrup Row: Rs 50,000 Reward On Key Accused, Yogi Govt Signals Zero Tolerance

The alleged illegal codeine cough syrup racket has escalated from a regional law-and-order issue to a major political flashpoint in Uttar Pradesh. What began as enforcement action across several districts of Purvanchal has now echoed inside the state Assembly, triggering sharp exchanges between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Samajwadi Party. Amid the political crossfire, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated that the government will pursue the case strictly and without bias.

Following the chief minister’s clear message in the Assembly, law enforcement agencies—particularly the Varanasi police—have stepped up visible action against those accused in the case.

Reward Announced, Lookout Circular Issued

In a significant development, Varanasi police have announced a cash reward of ₹50,000 on Shubham Jaiswal, identified as a key accused in the alleged codeine cough syrup network. Alongside the reward, a Lookout Circular (LOC) has been issued to prevent him from evading arrest or fleeing the country.

According to police officials, lookout notices have also been issued against three other accused linked to the same case. Investigators say the probe is progressing rapidly, with enforcement teams working across multiple districts to dismantle the alleged supply chain.

Authorities have confirmed that more than 50 people have already been arrested in connection with the case. Police maintain that the investigation will continue and that anyone found guilty will face action strictly in accordance with the law.

Political Sparring Heats Up

The case has also sharpened political tensions in the state. The Samajwadi Party has accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of selective action, while the BJP has countered by asserting that the crackdown demonstrates its commitment to law and order.

SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has taken to social media to attack the government. In a post on X, he shared images of former Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh and Amit Singh Tata—who was arrested in the case—seeking to question the government’s handling of the matter.

The ruling party, however, insists that political affiliation will not influence the course of the investigation.

High Court Clears Way For Arrests

Legally, the case has taken a decisive turn. The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to quash the FIR and stay the arrest of the accused, including alleged kingpin Shubham Jaiswal. With the court refusing to grant relief, the police now have a clear path to proceed with arrests and further custodial action.

Officials say the High Court’s decision strengthens the investigation and reinforces the government’s stand that those involved in the illegal trade will not be spared, regardless of their connections.