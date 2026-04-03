After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) replaced Raghav Chadha as its Rajya Sabha deputy leader, several opposition leaders targeted the party, claiming that their internal rift had might led to this decision.

AAP had written a letter to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat seeking the removal of Raghav Chadha and replacing him with Ashok Mittal as a deputy leader in Upper House, sources told news agency PTI.

'AAP follows use and throw policy'

Talking about the removal of Chadha from deputy leader position, Congress leader Mallu Ravi said that there can be the differences between parties and members, but this has now gone beyond expectations and added that this kind of practice may not be healthy for democracy.

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri called Chadha a good speaker and said that If the AAP has put a stop to his speaking, then this is complete dictatorship.

"I ask Arvind Kejriwal where democracy is left in their party? If such a decision has been taken by the AAP leadership, then I condemn it... This is their internal matter, but to stop your own party's senior MP from speaking, no other party's leadership has ever done that..." he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Raghav Chadha's removal as the Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri says, "Raghav Chadha has been with me in the Delhi Assembly, he is a good speaker. If the AAP leadership has put a stop to his speaking, then this is complete… pic.twitter.com/3cQ4zD0eFA — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu told ANI, "The Aam Aadmi Party follows a 'use and throw' policy... Just as the AAP has ceased to exist in Delhi, similarly—whether it be in the Rajya Sabha or anywhere else—there will be no one left to raise Arvind Kejriwal's voice... Given the way they exercise dictatorship, everyone will eventually abandon them…"

While talking with PTI, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva called Arvind Kejriwal weak amnd said that he is in fear and is intimidated by the opposition. He also recalled the time when Swati Malliwal was remnoved from the position.

"Whoever will speak truth, oppose his policies which are not in favour of people, be it Swati Maliwal or Raghav Chadha, they will irritate him. Instead he wants people like Naresh Balyan. To remove Raghav Chadha, it was in his power to do so, but the way he wrote requesting not to give him time to speak, it prompts a big problem," he said.

AAP calls replacement 'periodic process'

While opposition is hinting the internal party rift, Ashok Mittal, who will be replacing Raghav Chadha, said these are the periodic process and that will occour from time to time.

"Today, I have been appointed; tomorrow, someone else will step in. This is because ours is a truly democratic party that seeks to provide training to all its members periodically and strives to nurture and bring out the talent within each individual. So, perhaps as part of this ongoing process, the party has taken the decision to entrust me with this responsibility. Our Leader is Sanjay Singh, and I will serve as the Deputy Leader," her said to ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal says, "Such changes are a periodic process that occurs from time to time. Before Raghav ji, ND Gupta ji served as the Deputy Leader. Today, I have been appointed; tomorrow, someone else will step in. This is because ours is a truly… pic.twitter.com/6RMVgLJHR0 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2026

"I will fulfil whatever responsibilities the party assigns me, whether it involves participating in debates within the House or articulating the party's stance in Parliament and the Rajya Sabha in the manner prescribed by the party leadership. Everything is all right in our party..." he added.