Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US encouraged India to buy Russian oil in 2022.

European crude purchases redirected India towards more Russian oil.

India prioritizes national energy security, rejecting geopolitical alignment claims.

Jaishankar challenged European criticism, highlighting their continued weapons sales.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has mounted a robust defence of New Delhi’s decision to continue purchasing Russian oil, revealing that the United States had itself encouraged India to increase such imports in 2022 to help ease pressure on global energy markets. Speaking at an event in Kultaranta, Finland, Jaishankar pushed back against criticism of India's energy relationship with Moscow, arguing that the country's decisions were shaped by market realities and national interest rather than geopolitical considerations.

Jaishankar Says US Encouraged Russian Oil Purchases

Recalling the turbulent period following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Jaishankar said Washington had urged India to play a stabilizing role in the global oil market. He noted that the advice from the United States was straightforward: India should procure oil based on affordability and availability, as per reports. According to the minister, market conditions at the time left New Delhi with limited alternatives.

Jaishankar explained that Europe’s shift toward Middle Eastern crude significantly altered global supply patterns. As European countries increased purchases from the Gulf region, India’s traditional suppliers became less accessible.

He said that much of the oil available in international markets at the time was coming from Russia because European countries were buying Middle Eastern oil that had traditionally supplied India. As a result, he argued, circumstances naturally pushed India toward Russian imports.

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Rejects Claims Of Geopolitical Alignment

The minister described Russia as a dependable energy partner and dismissed suggestions that India’s purchasing decisions reflected any political alignment with Moscow. Jaishankar also took aim at what he characterized as changing positions in Washington. He pointed to a sequence in which India was encouraged to buy Russian oil, later faced tariff-related pressure, and then saw those measures reversed.

Questioning the criticism directed at New Delhi, he said, “let’s not pretend there’s some great principle involved here.”

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Energy Security Remains Key Priority

Jaishankar reiterated that India’s approach to energy imports continues to be driven by national interest. He noted that Russia remains India’s largest supplier of crude oil, while the United States has become its biggest source of natural gas.

He also pointed to broader shifts in global energy markets, saying countries are increasingly seeking to diversify supply chains and are “derisking” from excessive dependence on the Gulf region.