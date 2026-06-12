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HomeNewsIndia'US Asked India To Buy Russian Oil In 2022,' Jaishankar Recalls, Says Washington Later Imposed Tariffs

'US Asked India To Buy Russian Oil In 2022,' Jaishankar Recalls, Says Washington Later Imposed Tariffs

Jaishankar says the US encouraged India to buy Russian oil in 2022, defending New Delhi's energy choices as driven by necessity.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US encouraged India to buy Russian oil in 2022.
  • European crude purchases redirected India towards more Russian oil.
  • India prioritizes national energy security, rejecting geopolitical alignment claims.
  • Jaishankar challenged European criticism, highlighting their continued weapons sales.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has mounted a robust defence of New Delhi’s decision to continue purchasing Russian oil, revealing that the United States had itself encouraged India to increase such imports in 2022 to help ease pressure on global energy markets. Speaking at an event in Kultaranta, Finland, Jaishankar pushed back against criticism of India's energy relationship with Moscow, arguing that the country's decisions were shaped by market realities and national interest rather than geopolitical considerations.

Jaishankar Says US Encouraged Russian Oil Purchases

Recalling the turbulent period following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Jaishankar said Washington had urged India to play a stabilizing role in the global oil market. He noted that the advice from the United States was straightforward: India should procure oil based on affordability and availability, as per reports. According to the minister, market conditions at the time left New Delhi with limited alternatives.

Jaishankar explained that Europe’s shift toward Middle Eastern crude significantly altered global supply patterns. As European countries increased purchases from the Gulf region, India’s traditional suppliers became less accessible.

He said that much of the oil available in international markets at the time was coming from Russia because European countries were buying Middle Eastern oil that had traditionally supplied India. As a result, he argued, circumstances naturally pushed India toward Russian imports.

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Rejects Claims Of Geopolitical Alignment

The minister described Russia as a dependable energy partner and dismissed suggestions that India’s purchasing decisions reflected any political alignment with Moscow. Jaishankar also took aim at what he characterized as changing positions in Washington. He pointed to a sequence in which India was encouraged to buy Russian oil, later faced tariff-related pressure, and then saw those measures reversed.

Questioning the criticism directed at New Delhi, he said, “let’s not pretend there’s some great principle involved here.”

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Energy Security Remains Key Priority

Jaishankar reiterated that India’s approach to energy imports continues to be driven by national interest. He noted that Russia remains India’s largest supplier of crude oil, while the United States has become its biggest source of natural gas.

He also pointed to broader shifts in global energy markets, saying countries are increasingly seeking to diversify supply chains and are “derisking” from excessive dependence on the Gulf region.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does India continue to purchase Russian oil?

India's decisions are based on market realities, affordability, and national interest. The US also encouraged India in 2022 to increase such imports for global market stability.

Did the U.S. encourage India to buy Russian oil?

Yes, the U.S. urged India in 2022 to procure oil based on affordability and availability to help stabilize global energy markets after Russia's invasion.

How did Europe's energy demands influence India's oil supply?

Europe's increased demand for Middle Eastern crude made traditional suppliers less accessible for India. This market shift naturally pushed India towards Russian imports.

Does India's oil procurement signify political alignment with Russia?

No, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated India's purchasing decisions are guided by economic and strategic needs, considering Russia a dependable energy partner.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jaishankar Russia India Russian Oil INDIA
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