Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTelangana Man Shot Dead by US Police After Roommate Scuffle; Family Seeks Help

Telangana Man Shot Dead by US Police After Roommate Scuffle; Family Seeks Help

His father seeks External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's help to repatriate Nizamuddin's remains from Santa Clara, California, as details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 11:55 PM (IST)

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old man from Mahabubnagar district of Telangana died in the United States after allegedly being shot by the police there following a "scuffle" with his roommate, his family members said on Thursday.

Mohammed Nizamuddin's father Mohammed Hasnuddin, citing information received from a friend of his son, told PTI that the incident happened on September 3, though it is unclear what exactly happened.

According to information received by him, the scuffle took place over a petty matter. However, the details of the incident are unclear, he said.

He said they got the information about the incident on Thursday morning. He has requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help in bringing his son's mortal remains back to Mahabubnagar.

"Today morning I came to know he (Nizamuddin) was shot dead by Santa Clara Police and his mortal remains are in some hospital in Santa Clara, California. I do not know the actual reasons why police shot him dead," Hasnuddin, said in the letter addressed to Jaishankar.

He requested the minister to ask the Embassy of India in Washington DC and Consulate General of India in San Francisco to help him in bringing his son's mortal remains to Mahabubnagar.

Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who shared the letter with the media, urged the External Affairs Minister to help the family in the matter.

Hasnuddin said his son has been working as a software professional in the USA after completing MS there. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 11:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana News US News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Why Operation Sindoor Took Place Past Midnight On May 7: CDS Explains; Reveals Navy’s Role — VIDEO
Why Op Sindoor Took Place Past Midnight On May 7: CDS Explains; Reveals Navy’s Role
World
Trump Says Putin Has ‘Let Him Down’ As Ukraine War Rages On Despite Alaska Summit
Trump Says Putin Has ‘Let Him Down’ As Ukraine War Rages On Despite Alaska Summit
India
‘Gen Z Will Stop Vote Chori’: Rahul Gandhi’s Call To Youth As Karnataka Poll Officer Counters Latest Claims
‘Gen Z Will Stop Vote Chori’: Rahul Gandhi’s Call To Youth As Karnataka Poll Officer Counters Latest Claims
India
US Revokes Visas Of Indian Business Executives For Involvement In Fentanyl Trafficking
US Revokes Visas Of Indian Business Executives For Involvement In Fentanyl Trafficking
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget