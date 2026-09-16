‘Howdy Modi Ji Keeps Surrendering’: Kharge Slams Govt Over 100% US Tariff Threat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US House advanced a bill threatening 100% tariffs on India.

Congress President Kharge criticized government's

Kharge warned potential tariffs threaten key Indian industries and economy.

Bill targets Russia's oil buyers for financing Ukraine war.

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the threat of up to 100 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods shows how the government's foreign and trade policies have "miserably failed" and while the pressure from Washington keeps mounting, "Howdy Modi ji keeps surrendering".

Kharge's remarks came after the US House of Representatives voted to advance a bill that would authorise President Donald Trump to impose 100 per cent tariffs on India and other countries for buying oil and gas from Russia and extend existing sanctions on Iran.

Reacting to the development, Kharge said on X, "Narendra Modi ji, Your dear friend 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' dictates, you capitulate and 140 crore Indians are left to bear the consequences! "The threat of up to 100 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods shows how the Modi govt's foreign and trade policies have miserably failed." Pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering goods, chemicals, auto components, gems and jewellery, electronics and technology could face a severe tariff shock, Kharge said.

"First came 25 per cent tariffs, then 50 per cent, and now the threat of 100 per cent. Meanwhile, the Modi government agreed to a trade framework that expands American access to India's agricultural products, mortgaging the interests of our farmers! The framework virtually forces us to buy USD 500 billion worth of American goods over five years," the Congress chief said.

"Yesterday's surrender on the MDR on UPI is another stark example of your government's meekness!" Kharge said.

"From tariffs and trade to H1B1 immigration, visas and digital payments, the pressure from Washington keeps mounting, and you, 'Howdy Modi ji' keeps surrendering!" he added.

Earlier, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also took a swipe at the Modi government over the US bill.

"We are not playing ball with America and China. We are the ball," he said on X.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 cleared a procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives on Tuesday evening after two Democratic lawmakers broke ranks with the party and voted in favour of the bill with the Republicans.

The resolution to advance the Russia sanctions bill and a slew of other legislations was approved by a 214-211 vote. The bill is expected to come up for a final vote in the House later on Wednesday.

Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Monday opposed the Russia sanctions bill, contending that it would grant President Trump unchecked authority to impose tariffs without any guardrails.

Last month, the US Senate passed the bill with an overwhelming 86-11 majority. The bill seeks to impose sanctions not only on Russia's leadership and energy sector, but also on the "shadow fleet" of vessels that enable Moscow to evade sanctions on oil deliveries.

The vote on the bill is taking place at a time when pro-Ukraine groups have stepped up efforts to lobby support for their cause.

The Ukraine Action Summit, organised by the American Coalition for Ukraine, is underway here to lobby US lawmakers for continued support of Kyiv.

The US believes that Russia's crude oil trade is funding the war against Ukraine. The Bill also seeks to authorise President Donald Trump to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Russia's top oil trading partners, including China and India.

The bill passed by the US Senate on August 7 does not name Russia's trading partners, but mentions five largest importers of oil and gas by volume.

The bill has to be passed by the House of Representatives before it is sent to the President for signature. The House breaks into early recess on Thursday and is expected to reconvene on November 9 after the mid-term elections.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)