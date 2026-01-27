Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIs US Strike On Iran About To Happen? USS Abraham Lincoln Enters Middle East, Move Rekindles Action Fears

Is US Strike On Iran About To Happen? USS Abraham Lincoln Enters Middle East, Move Rekindles Action Fears

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group has entered Middle East waters, boosting US military presence and fueling speculation of possible action against Iran.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 10:20 AM (IST)

The United States has reinforced its military posture in the Middle East with the arrival of the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, a move that has intensified speculation about Washington’s next steps amid rising tensions with Iran. The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, entered the region on Monday after being redirected from its Indo-Pacific deployment. The carrier, which leads Carrier Strike Group 3, crossed the Strait of Malacca on January 19 before proceeding westward.

Carrier Strike Group Redirected From Indo-Pacific

The CVN-72 is accompanied by three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers — USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121), USS Spruance (DDG-111), and USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112). Together, the formation represents one of the most potent naval task forces in the US arsenal.

In a post on social media, U.S. Central Command said the strike group had been deployed to the Middle East “to promote regional security and stability”, as per a report on India Today. The arrival marks the first US aircraft carrier presence in the region since October, when the USS Gerald R. Ford was deployed to the Caribbean.

Trump’s Escalating Rhetoric On Iran

The renewed military activity comes as President Donald Trump continues to apply pressure on Tehran over its response to widespread protests that erupted across Iran in late December. Trump has previously warned of possible US strikes if Iranian authorities carried out mass executions of detainees or cracked down violently on peaceful demonstrators.

Activist groups have claimed that nearly 6,000 people have died and more than 41,000 have been arrested during the unrest, figures that Iranian officials have disputed. Trump recently asserted that Iran had stopped the execution of around 800 protesters, a claim Tehran has denied.

Speaking aboard Air Force One last week, Trump said any US response would surpass last year’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities if executions were to proceed, reinforcing perceptions that military options remain firmly on the table, reported AP.

Expanding US Military Footprint

The Abraham Lincoln is equipped with a formidable air wing, including F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters and F/A-18 Super Hornet jets. Its escorting destroyers carry extensive missile arsenals, including Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles capable of striking targets deep inland.

Beyond naval deployments, the US Air Force has also bolstered its presence, with F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets moved into the region. Flight tracking data has shown an uptick in American military transport aircraft arriving at bases across the Middle East.

The build-up echoes developments from last year, when Washington positioned Patriot missile defence systems ahead of anticipated Iranian retaliation following strikes on nuclear sites. Days later, Iran responded by firing more than a dozen missiles at Al Udeid Air Base, underscoring the volatile nature of the standoff.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Abraham Lincoln
