MEA Debunks Reports Of Attack On Ship With Indian Crew Near Oman, Says All Sailors Safe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MEA dismissed reports: Indian vessel off Oman not attacked.

Communication issues fueled attack fears amid recent Gulf incidents.

India protested US Navy actions, three Indian mariners killed.

Liaki Freedom crew safe; Gulf maritime security concerns persist.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday dismissed reports claiming that a vessel carrying Indian crew members had come under attack off the coast of Oman, saying the information circulating on social media was false.

Concerns emerged after reports suggested that the ship, Liaki Freedom, had stopped responding, raising fears of another maritime incident in the Gulf region. However, the MEA quickly issued a clarification after establishing contact with the vessel.

In a fact-check statement, the ministry said it had spoken directly with the ship’s master, who confirmed that all crew members on board were safe and that reports of an attack were untrue.

MEA Issues ‘Fake News Alert’

Rejecting the claims, the ministry urged people to remain cautious about unverified information being shared online.

“Fake News Alert! Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media,” the MEA said in its statement.

The clarification came shortly after reports began circulating that the vessel may have been targeted while operating near Omani waters.

The ministry's intervention helped dispel concerns over the safety of Indian sailors amid heightened tensions in the Gulf.

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Union Says Ship Could Not Be Contacted

The Forward Seamen's Union of India said it had faced difficulties contacting the vessel because its Very High Frequency (VHF) radio was not responding.

Despite the communication issue, the union said it was able to track the ship’s location. According to the organisation, the vessel was located at coordinates Latitude 24°43.85N and Longitude 56°37.52E.

The communication disruption had fuelled speculation about a possible attack before the MEA issued its clarification.

There was no immediate reaction from the United States regarding the reports.

Gulf Shipping Attacks Raise Fresh Concerns

The rumours surfaced against the backdrop of a series of attacks on vessels carrying Indian crew members in the Gulf in recent days.

According to earlier reports, three ships with Indian sailors on board were targeted. The US Central Command said the attacks were carried out by American naval forces.

US President Donald Trump, however, accused Iran of being responsible and claimed Tehran was behind the incidents.

The developments have heightened concerns over the safety of commercial shipping routes and seafarers operating in the strategically important Gulf region.

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India Raises Issue With United States

The recent attacks have had serious consequences, with three Indian mariners reported killed in the incidents involving vessels in the Gulf.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said he spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday and conveyed India's strong objections to the attacks.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he had reiterated India's protest over the US Navy actions that resulted in the deaths of Indian sailors.

“Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified,” he said.

The latest clarification regarding Liaki Freedom is expected to ease immediate concerns, although tensions surrounding maritime security in the Gulf remain under close watch.