US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Extends R-Day Greeting To India, Praises Quad Connect

HomeNewsIndiaUS Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Extends R-Day Greeting To India, Praises Quad Connect

Rubio said he looks forward to working together with India to "advance our shared objectives in the year ahead."

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 07:44 AM (IST)

New York: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wished India on Republic Day, as he appreciated Quad cooperation between the countries on defence and other fronts.

He said that the US-India relationship delivers "real results" for the two countries through close cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals and for the Indo-Pacific region through the Quad.

The US leader extended a special message to India on the country's Republic Day, commemorated on January 26.

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day," Rubio said on Sunday.

"The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region," he said, referring to the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US.

Rubio said he looks forward to working together with India to "advance our shared objectives in the year ahead." The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs also congratulated India on the occasion.

"Happy Republic Day, India! The U.S. joins the people of India celebrating your country’s adoption of the Constitution and we look forward to seeing what the world’s two largest and vibrant democracies will achieve together in the year ahead," the agency said in a post on X.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Jan 2026 07:44 AM (IST)
