BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Slams Trump's Pakistan Oil Deal: 'What Can a Beggar Give India?'

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday hit back at US President Donald Trump over his Pakistan oil deal remarks, saying, "What will a beggar country give to India?" whose oil needs it itself depended on Turkmenistan, Iran and Qatar.



In a social media post on X, Dubey, sharing an excerpt from WikiLeaks, said, "This is America's own revelation, Pakistan has only 25 percent of oil and gas reserves for its own expenses, according to America, the Turkmenistan, Iran, and Qatar oil and gas pipeline is the only final option to meet Pakistan's needs. What will a beggar country give to India?"



The Lok Sabha MP from Godda in Jharkhand further assured that India prioritises the welfare of its farmers, small traders and the country's security over anyone else.



"India does not care about anyone in front of its farmers, small traders, and the country's security. This is Modi's strong India," he said.



Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced a trade deal with Pakistan, touting a joint initiative to develop oil reserves in India's terror-harbouring neighbour and even floated the idea that "someday" Islamabad might sell oil to New Delhi.



"We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they'll be selling Oil to India someday!" Trump stated.



Additionally, Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff and additional penalty on Indian imports, citing Washington's trade deficit with New Delhi. The US has also threatened to impose an additional penalty on India for purchasing oil from Russia.



US has postponed the implementation of the tarrif order by seven days to August 7, earlier set to come in action today, to allow US Customs time to update their systems. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)