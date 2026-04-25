US Expands Execution Methods Under Donald Trump, Adds Firing Squad, Electrocution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Federal execution methods expanded to include firing squad, electrocution.

New methods address lethal injection drug shortages for executions.

Trump resumes federal executions, overturning Biden's earlier moratorium.

Critics condemn expansion as cruel, immoral, and discriminatory.

US New Execution Methods: The administration of Donald Trump has unveiled a controversial expansion of execution methods at the federal level, signaling a renewed push to enforce capital punishment while navigating persistent logistical and legal barriers. The move introduces alternative procedures such as firing squads, electrocution, and nitrogen gas asphyxiation, alongside lethal injection, which has long been the primary method. Officials say the decision comes as authorities continue to face challenges in sourcing the drugs required for lethal injections, complicating the implementation of existing protocols.

Policy Shift Rooted In Supply Constraints

According to a Justice Department report, the broadened approach is designed to ensure executions can proceed even if pharmaceutical shortages persist. The directive follows through on Trump’s commitment to reinvigorate the federal death penalty system, a policy area that saw significant activity during his earlier tenure, as reported by Reuters.

During his first presidency, Trump resumed federal executions after a pause of nearly 20 years, overseeing 13 executions within a short span. This marked a sharp increase compared to the limited number carried out in the preceding decades, where only a handful of cases were executed at the federal level.

Reversal Of Biden-Era Moratorium

After returning to office in 2025, Trump overturned the suspension introduced by Joe Biden, directing prosecutors to actively pursue capital punishment in cases deemed especially severe. These include crimes involving the killing of law enforcement personnel, particularly in cases tied to undocumented immigrants.

The Justice Department has already initiated efforts to seek the death penalty in more than 40 cases, though none have yet reached trial. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the policy direction, arguing that the earlier moratorium weakened enforcement and denied justice to victims.

Critics Warn Of Ethical and Legal Fallout

The announcement has sparked strong opposition from lawmakers and advocacy groups. Senator Dick Durbin criticised the expansion, calling it “cruel, immoral, and discriminatory,” and cautioning that it could damage the country’s moral standing.

Several states have already moved toward alternative execution methods. Notably, Alabama carried out the first execution using nitrogen gas in 2024, with other states subsequently adopting similar approaches.

Blanche’s report directs the Bureau of Prisons to revise its procedures to incorporate these options, ensuring continuity in enforcement despite operational challenges.

However, legal obstacles remain significant. Death row inmates frequently challenge execution methods under the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits “cruel and unusual punishments.” These challenges often result in prolonged court battles, delaying executions for years and adding uncertainty to the administration’s plans.

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