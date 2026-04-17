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HomeNewsIndiaIran Ridicules Trump’s Peace Deal Claims As ‘Camel Dreams’, Denies Any Uranium Deal

Iran Ridicules Trump’s Peace Deal Claims As ‘Camel Dreams’, Denies Any Uranium Deal

Iran mocks Trump’s ‘free oil’ claim, denies uranium deal, and says US is “building castles in the air” as nuclear talks remain unresolved.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran ridicules Trump's claim of imminent
  • Iranian officials deny any uranium transfer talks occurred.
  • Despite pushback, Trump insists a deal is very close.
  • Negotiations remain unresolved, contingent on undisclosed Iranian conditions.

Tensions over the ongoing US-Iran negotiations took a sharper turn after Iran’s state media ridiculed US President Donald Trump for claiming that Washington was on the verge of securing a deal granting America “free oil and free Strait of Hormuz.” Iran’s state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) publicly dismissed the remarks, sharing a clip of Trump’s statement and branding his expectations as unrealistic.

Tehran Ridicules Trump’s Claims

Reacting to Trump’s assertion, IRIB said the US leader was “building castles in the air,” signalling outright rejection of Washington’s narrative that a breakthrough was imminent. The broadcaster reinforced its criticism by invoking a Persian proverb: “the camel dreams of cottonseed, sometimes gulping it down, sometimes eating it grain by grain”, as per a report on NDTV.

The phrase is commonly used to describe wishful thinking or unattainable ambitions. Notably, the proverb had earlier been used by Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to mock Trump before his death in the February 28 US-Israeli strike.

Iran Denies Uranium Transfer Talks

Iranian officials and sources also pushed back strongly against Trump’s claim that Tehran had agreed to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium—an assertion central to his optimism about the talks.

A source close to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf clarified that no such proposal had been discussed. The source directly contradicted the US position, stating that the issue of transferring nuclear material to the United States had not even been raised during negotiations.

Another Iranian source dismissed Trump’s remarks as “another lie,” while emphasising that discussions remain incomplete. The source added that any continuation of talks would hinge on Washington meeting specific Iranian conditions, which have not been publicly outlined.

Trump Insists Deal Is Near

Despite the pushback, Trump has maintained that negotiations are progressing positively. He told reporters that the two sides were “very close” to reaching a peace agreement and described the alleged uranium transfer as a key breakthrough.

The US President reiterated that any deal must permanently prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, ruling out temporary arrangements. At the same time, he suggested that Tehran’s stance had softened in recent weeks following heightened military tensions.

His comments came after a meeting in Tehran involving Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir and Ghalibaf, who had led Iran’s delegation in earlier rounds of talks that concluded without an agreement.

Talks Remain Unresolved

Iranian sources, however, have insisted that negotiations remain far from a final resolution. They stressed that no meaningful progress has been achieved on key issues, particularly regarding nuclear material and long-term commitments.

Officials in Tehran indicated that any forward movement would depend strictly on US compliance with Iran—conditions that remain undisclosed. The divergence between public statements from Washington and Tehran highlights the fragile state of the negotiations, even as diplomatic efforts continue behind closed doors.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Donald Trump claim about the US-Iran negotiations?

Trump claimed that the US was close to securing a deal that would grant America

How did Iran react to Donald Trump's claims?

Iran's state media ridiculed Trump's claims, calling them unrealistic and wishful thinking. Iranian officials also strongly denied any agreement on transferring uranium.

Did Iran agree to transfer its enriched uranium stockpile?

No, Iranian officials and sources have explicitly denied this claim. A source close to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the issue was never raised in negotiations.

What is the current status of the US-Iran negotiations?

Despite Trump's optimism, Iranian sources insist that negotiations remain far from resolved, with no meaningful progress on key issues. Any continuation depends on undisclosed Iranian conditions.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Iran-US War Strait Of Hormuz Iran US Talks Iran Deal
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