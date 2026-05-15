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HomeNewsIndiaWFH, Virtual Hearings And Car Pooling: SC After PM Modi’s Fuel Saving Appeal

WFH, Virtual Hearings And Car Pooling: SC After PM Modi’s Fuel Saving Appeal

Supreme Court announced virtual hearings on Mondays and Fridays, encouraged judges to car-pool and allowed up to 50% Registry staff to work from home to help conserve fuel.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 15 May 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court adopts work-from-home, virtual hearings for judges.
  • Judges will carpool, reducing unnecessary travel and fuel consumption.

In line with the Centre’s recent push to conserve fuel and reduce unnecessary travel, the Supreme Court of India has announced a series of measures including work-from-home arrangements, virtual hearings and car pooling for judges.

According to a circular issued by the apex court, the steps have been taken with immediate effect in view of the Centre’s Office Memorandum dated May 12.

Video Conferencing On Monday, Friday

As per the new directions, hearings in fresh matters listed on Mondays, Fridays and any other specially notified days will be conducted entirely through video conferencing.

The circular further stated that all proceedings before vacation benches during the Supreme Court’s summer break will also take place virtually.

"Matters listed on miscellaneous days (i.e. on Mondays, Fridays, or such other days as declared to be miscellaneous), and matters listed during the Court's partial working days, shall be heard by video-conferencing only. The Registry shall ensure that links for the video-conferencing are sent in a timely manner, maintain stable video-conferencing facilities and extend timely technical assistance so as to avoid any inconvenience to the Hon'ble Court," the Memo read.

To ensure optimum utilization of fuel, the Hon'ble Judges of the Supreme Court have unanimously resolved to encourage car-pooling arrangements amongst themselves.

SC Allows 50% Registry Staff To WFH

Additionally, up to 50% of Registry staff in each branch or section may work from home for up to two days a week on a rotational basis, subject to uninterrupted functioning of the Court. Concerned Registrars have been given discretion to modify or restrict the work-from-home arrangement depending on the essential nature of work in a particular branch or section.

The measures come amid a broader nationwide appeal to reduce fuel consumption and adopt energy-saving practices in view of the prevailing global energy concerns.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What measures has the Supreme Court of India taken to conserve fuel?

The Supreme Court has implemented work-from-home for Registry staff, virtual hearings, and encouraged carpooling for judges.

How will hearings be conducted on Mondays and Fridays?

Hearings for fresh matters listed on Mondays, Fridays, and specially notified days will be conducted entirely through video conferencing.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Work-from-home Video Conferencing SUpreme COurt US Iran War Car Pooling
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