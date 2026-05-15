The Supreme Court has implemented work-from-home for Registry staff, virtual hearings, and encouraged carpooling for judges.
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WFH, Virtual Hearings And Car Pooling: SC After PM Modi’s Fuel Saving Appeal
Supreme Court announced virtual hearings on Mondays and Fridays, encouraged judges to car-pool and allowed up to 50% Registry staff to work from home to help conserve fuel.
- Supreme Court adopts work-from-home, virtual hearings for judges.
- Judges will carpool, reducing unnecessary travel and fuel consumption.
Before You Go
Breaking: Muslim Side to Challenge MP High Court Verdict in Supreme Court Soon
Frequently Asked Questions
What measures has the Supreme Court of India taken to conserve fuel?
How will hearings be conducted on Mondays and Fridays?
Hearings for fresh matters listed on Mondays, Fridays, and specially notified days will be conducted entirely through video conferencing.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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