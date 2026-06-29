Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaCentre Withdraws Temporary Petrol And Diesel Sale Curbs From July 1 As Supply Normalises

Centre Withdraws Temporary Petrol And Diesel Sale Curbs From July 1 As Supply Normalises

The Centre has withdrawn temporary petrol and diesel sale restrictions from July 1 after fuel supplies normalised. The curbs, imposed during West Asia crisis, had capped diesel sales at retail pumps.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government withdraws petrol, diesel sale restrictions from July 1, 2026.
  • Restrictions implemented earlier due to West Asia crisis, price gap.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has withdrawn the temporary regulatory measures governing the sale and distribution of petrol (Motor Spirit) and diesel (High Speed Diesel) through retail outlets of Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies. The decision will take effect from July 1, 2026.

The restrictions were introduced on June 12, 2026, amid disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis. During the period, the government kept retail petrol and diesel prices unchanged despite a sharp rise in international fuel prices to protect consumers.

This created a significant price gap between retail and bulk fuel prices, prompting some industrial, commercial and institutional consumers to procure fuel from retail outlets instead of designated consumer pumps.

Price Gap Creates Fuel Diversion, Hoarding And Black Marketing

According to the ministry, the practice led to instances of fuel diversion, hoarding and black marketing, affecting the equitable distribution of petroleum products.

To address the situation, the government had imposed a temporary cap of 200 litres of diesel per customer or vehicle per day at retail fuel stations. Industrial, institutional and commercial consumers were also directed to procure fuel through designated consumer pumps rather than retail outlets.

Order Withdrawn With Effect From July 1

Following a review of the country's petroleum supply situation, the government has concluded that the temporary restrictions are no longer required in the public interest. As a result, the June 12 order has been withdrawn with effect from July 1.

The ministry said the temporary measures helped ensure adequate availability of petrol and diesel across the country while protecting retail consumers. Their withdrawal reflects the improvement in fuel supplies and the restoration of normal distribution arrangements.

Before You Go

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny

Frequently Asked Questions

What regulatory measures have been withdrawn?

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has withdrawn temporary regulatory measures governing the sale and distribution of petrol and diesel through public sector retail outlets.

When do these changes come into effect?

The decision to withdraw these temporary regulatory measures will take effect from July 1, 2026.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 29 Jun 2026 09:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diesel Oil Ministry Petrol US Iran War LIVE Updates West Asia Crisis
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Bengal Assembly Passes OBC Amendment Bill, Removes 77 Muslim Communities From List
Bengal Govt Passes OBC Amendment Bill, Removes 77 Muslim Communities From List
India
Centre Withdraws Temporary Petrol and Diesel Sale Curbs From July 1 as Supply Normalises
Petrol, Diesel Sale Curbs Lifted: What Changes From July 1?
World
US Supreme Court Expands Trump's Power To Fire Independent Agency Officials
US Supreme Court Expands Trump's Power To Fire Independent Agency Officials
Cities
Pune Fort Murder: Court Extends Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary's Police Custody Till July 3
Pune Fort Murder: Court Extends Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary's Police Custody Till July 3
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny
Ayodhya Donation Probe: New CCTV Footage, Trust Questions, and Expanding Investigation Raise Fresh Concerns
Punjab Sacrilege Law Row: Akal Takht Gives Mann Government One-Month Deadline to Amend Controversial Bill
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Calls Early Meeting as Restructuring and Leadership Changes Come Under Focus
Ayodhya Donation Probe: Gopal Rao’s Presence at Ram Lalla Aarti Sparks Fresh Questions Amid SIT Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget